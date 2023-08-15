Family Ministries hosted a Back to School Bash on Saturday located at Miles of Smiles Childcare and featured a school supply giveaway to help students and parents prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The Back to School Bash presented by Family Ministries served free hot dogs, Frito pies, and cotton candy to those in attendance and had a bounce house with a water slide for children. The event was organized to provide support for students and families before the school year begins.
“Some kids may go to school with no supplies and some may need more,” said owner of Miles of Smiles Childcare Chanitra Sanders. “It’s all about just giving back.”
Miles of Smiles Childcare is licensed through CCR as a daycare and preschool in Marshall and currently enrolls children from ages of 3 months to 10 years. The Back to School Bash event held at Miles of Smiles Childcare invited parents and children to enjoy the facility and discuss any opportunities ahead of the school year.
The school supplies given away at the Back to School Bash from Family Ministries were donated from the local community and given to students. This included backpacks, folders, and other day-to-day essentials as students return to the classroom.
“We just wanted to give back to help the kids get ready for school,” said Sanders.”