The Nu-Town Revitalization Group (NRG) and Marshall Against Violence are teaming up with other collaborative partners this Saturday for a one-of-a-kind back-to-school giveaway, followed by a teen talk roundtable, at City Park.

“Saturday is about our families, our youth; it’s about revitalizing the city of Marshall and getting it back on the right track,” said Tasha Parker Williams, founder and president of NRG.

Recommended For You


Tags

County/Courts Reporter

Robin Y. Richardson is an award winning print journalist, serving as the county government and courts reporter. She earned her journalism degree from TSU and master's from LSUS. She is the proud mother of one daughter.