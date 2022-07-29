The Nu-Town Revitalization Group (NRG) and Marshall Against Violence are teaming up with other collaborative partners this Saturday for a one-of-a-kind back-to-school giveaway, followed by a teen talk roundtable, at City Park.
“Saturday is about our families, our youth; it’s about revitalizing the city of Marshall and getting it back on the right track,” said Tasha Parker Williams, founder and president of NRG.
“So, it’s not your average back-to-school giveaway,” she said.
NRG and MAV are hosting the events in partnership with UTR, Piney Park, Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Carver Community Center and 245 ENT of Scottsville.
The first component of the day, the back-to-school giveaway, will be from 9 a.m. to noon, offering free supplies and prizes for students as well as educators.
“They are going to get school supplies. We have some computers we’re going to be giving away and some teacher gifts,” said Williams, noting some lucky teachers will receive robotic vacuum cleaners, which are ideal to help tidy up classrooms.
“There will be gift cards for the kids, as well,” said Williams.
“It’s going to be a really nice event to just help the community,” she said.
At 12:30 p.m., immediately following the back-to-school giveaway, the organizations will host a teen roundtable, offering a platform for local youth to dialogue with city officials on ways to help combat juvenile-related crimes.
“Immediately following will be the Teen Talk Round Table because there’s so much going on in Marshall right now, with these kids and gangs and just different behaviors,” said Williams. “I think what we’re missing is we’re always talking about what they’re doing, but we never stop and ask them why. So this will be their opportunity to talk to city officials.
“We have invited city officials and the police chief to hear what these children have to say (regarding) what is missing in the community to cause this behavior,” said Williams. “It will be the first of its kind.”
The theme for the roundtable discussion is “Your Voice Matters.” Williams said NRG is pleased to partner up with fellow organizations to help the revive community.
“NRG promised that we were there to revitalize the city. Where else can we start than with the kids?” said Williams.
Williams encourages parents to bring their children to the roundtable, in particular, so that their voices could be heard.
“I really want the parents to bring their kids out so that we can help them help their kids,” said Williams. “Sometimes kids need to talk to someone other than their parents. This is their opportunity to let their voices be heard, without judgment.
“There’s no judgment at the round table,” she said.
With youth gun violence and more on the rise, the roundtable is desperately needed to cultivate healing, organizers said.
“When you start seeing teenagers killing teenagers they don’t realize death is permanent and it (impacts) both families,” said Williams. “We need to know what’s hurting them, so that we can fix it.”
Thus, she urges parents to bring their children to express their concerns.
“Bring them out; let these kids speak up,” said Williams.
Teens who participate in the roundtable will also receive prizes and gifts. Williams said parents are also welcomed to stay and join in the roundtable.
“I want to see them engage with one another and engage with the community, so hopefully Saturday will be the start of something great within the city of Marshall that will get our youth back on the right track as opposed to tagging property and hurting each other,” said Williams.
In addition to the school supply giveaway and teen round table discussion, NRG will also be introducing its newest auxiliary, “NRG Jr.”
“There are teens that volunteer with us. We’re going to open it up to others,” said Williams.
Membership will be open for ages 10 and older. No membership fees are required.
“The hope is that we can get some of the local businesses involved and actually give the kids something to do that they can learn from at the same time,” she said, sharing she believes that “busy hands don’t have time to get in trouble.”
“There’s so many different businesses in Marshall right now that the children can benefit from. I don’t feel as a community we’re doing all we can (to help),” said Williams.
She invites any other entities that would like to contribute to Saturday’s cause to come and join them.
“Any other organizations that want to donate, we’re still accepting donations,” said Williams.