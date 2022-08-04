With the new school year right around the corner, Stagecoach Media is looking to celebrate with a free children’s concert planned for Saturday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Telegraph Park with Anna Banana Sing-A-Longs.
Ashli Dansby, owner and operator of Stagecoach Media, said that the idea behind the event was to have a celebration geared towards children, for children.
“We have so many supply drives for back to school which is fantastic, but I wanted to do something a little different,” Dansby said.
Saturday’s concert is sponsored by Community Healthcore, who along with brining Anna Banana Sing-A-Longs to Marshall, will also be offering bottle water and informative material for children and their parents during the event.
Anna Banana Sing-A-Longs is Marshall community member Anne Leslie Tijerina, a member of the Marshall Music Club and children’s performer.
“When I had the idea to do this, I knew I wanted to do something with a performer who could cater to children, and when I learned that Anne (Leslie Tijerina) did this, I knew it was a perfect fit,” Dansby said.
Dansby also said that sponsors Buddy Power Promotions and Meadowbrook Funeral Home will offer goody bags for children in attendance. Healthcare Express will also offer photo opportunities for children and their families during the concert.
She added that a play area will also be set up with hopscotch, building blocks and other fun activities for children to enjoy during Saturday’s concert.
“I’m excited to start doing this, and I hope to do it again every year, and have it keep getting bigger,” Dansby said, “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”