294254522_142115778461198_1147858613153588006_n.jpg

Event flyer. 

With the new school year right around the corner, Stagecoach Media is looking to celebrate with a free children’s concert planned for Saturday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Telegraph Park with Anna Banana Sing-A-Longs.

Ashli Dansby, owner and operator of Stagecoach Media, said that the idea behind the event was to have a celebration geared towards children, for children.

