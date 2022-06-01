JEFFERSON — The sky will once again light up with the glow of several hot air balloons during the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Hot Air Balloon Mini Glow event set for Saturday.
The glow event, set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Airport, will include seven food trucks, a live band a hot air balloon glow at sunset.
The event will also include two bounce houses for children and will offer tethered balloon rides for a purchase of $20 beginning at 6 p.m. Entry into the event is $10 per adult and $5 per child ages 12 and younger.
The band “Spare Time” will provide live music, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.
The Jefferson Airport is located at 270 Cypress River Airport Road in Jefferson.
The Chamber will also be offering tethered balloon rides at the 11th annual Big Cypress Corvette Show from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday on Vale St. in downtown Jefferson.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.marioncountychamber.org.