Hancock Whitney Bank has donated $2,500 to Mission Marshall. The donation will be used to help the organization purchase items that the food pantry desperately needs.
The presentation took place on Wednesday during Mission Marshall’s Christmas box distribution event.
“I am proud of this partnership, and I hope we continue this much-needed gift for many years to come,” said Angela Hudson, Hancock Whitney Bank trust administrator for wealth and asset management, said.
This will be the bank’s third year donating $2,500 to Mission Marshall and the food drive.
“In 2020, my daughter was working on a local food drive, and after speaking to Misty Scott [Executive Director of Mission Marshall], I knew there was a tremendous need to help feed our neighbors,” said Hudson. “I noticed how generous Hancock Whitney was, and I wanted to choose that ‘one’ charity I felt could benefit Marshall most.”
Hudson explained that she approached her management and asked them to help the Marshall community in this endeavor. Ultimately, the need escalated at the time because the country was in a pandemic.
Hancock Whitney, headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, has a strong presence in the south, from Beaumont to Florida. The Mission Marshall Food Pantry serves Harrison and Marion County residents. Guests are eligible for groceries once a month. First-time visitors must present a government-issued photo ID as well as proof of residency. The mission is to make guests feel stable and safe.