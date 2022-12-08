Bar M Tire & Service, one of Hallsville’s newest businesses, is now open at their store on 302 E. Main St.
In September, the service station changed its name from “Pool’s Chevron” to “Bar M Tire & Service.”
“I think that it’s a blessing to have such a loyal customer base that has relied on this location to provide the services that it has,” Owner and Founder Todd McClenny said. “It’s been relayed quite frequently that [Hallsville citizens are] glad we’re here and continuing these services in this small hometown.”
What was once known as Pool’s Chevron recently underwent a makeover, with a new name and new faces providing services. For a long time, the old Chevron station was for sale, and many people would stop by to purchase it. McClenny was one of those people. When the previous owners, Tommy and Luan Pool, realized how important it was to McClenny and his wife to maintain the customer service that the community had grown accustomed to while not changing the services that the community desired, they agreed to sell to them.
“It’s great to hear the support of the seller, who used to own the business for all those years,” McClenny said. “They’re proud of the work we’re doing to continue the services that were here.”
This new venture would allow McClenny to transition from traveling across the country to becoming more local and returning home every night. Because their daughter always wanted a brand, the name was changed to Bar M Tire & Service, and the “M” stands for the family name McClenny. The McClennys bought the company in late September.
Elgin Pool, the original owner, founded the company in 1958. Pool’s Chevron had been a family-owned business since its inception and will continue under the McClennys. The station still offers the same services as Pool’s Chevron, such as a full-service pump, oil changes, brake jobs, tire repair and the purchase and installation of new tires.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce has yet to be scheduled, but it is said to be in the works.
Bar M Tire & Service values its local customers’ loyalty and looks forward to meeting their future needs. The station is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.