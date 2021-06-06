JEFFERSON — The sound of cannon and artillery fire echoed throughout the Big Cypress Bayou while smoke filled the air in downtown Jefferson on Saturday during a Civil War battle re-enactment as part of the inaugural Battle of Big Cypress Bayou weekend-long event.
Civil War re-enactors camped out near the bayou this weekend in an effort to bring history to life for visiting guests and viewers to the first ever Battle of Big Cypress Bayou three-day event.
The event began Friday with guest speaker and former state GOP Chair Col. Allen West, before picking up again on Saturday with shootout re-enactment skirmishes in the streets of downtown Jefferson, followed by a full Civil War battle re-enactment on a plot of private acreage alongside the Big Cypress Bayou. Guests on Saturday night also enjoyed dinner and a ball.
The inaugural Battle of Big Cypress Bayou wraps up today with a 10 a.m. Sunday Gospel Bruch with live music. Music will be provided by “The Joy Boyz,” from Mississippi.
Tickets are $25 for the gospel brunch and available online or at the event.
A final battle re-enactment at 1 p.m. Sunday will follow the gospel brunch and live music.
Civil War era style vendors will also be on site Sunday offering their wares, as well as live demonstrations. Food truck vendors and restrooms, as well as tents with seating are also on site.
“First and foremost I’d say this weekend is really kind of a re-enactors weekend,” event co-organizer Jim McIntosh said previously.
McIntosh organized the event with partner Ashley Granby and welcomed dozens of Civil War battle re-enactors from across the nation.
“This is a deal where these guys dedicate a lot of time and a lot of effort into bringing this history to us,” he said. “That drives the entire theme of it.”
McIntosh recently bought the land where the battle re-enactment took place and said since the purchase, he’s found artifacts on the property that have intrigued him and visitors.
McIntosh said the site boasts one of the last standing Confederate powder magazines and was occupied by Union soldiers after the Civil War.
“This was also the center for Reconstruction when the Union came in,” he said. “That same pasture was where the horses were. We found horse shoes and Union insignia and all kinds stuff.”
For ticket information, visit www.battleofJefferson.com. Tickets can also be purchased onsite.