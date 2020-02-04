Hundreds of hungry eaters filed into the Harrison Extension Education Association 44th Annual Cornbread and Bean Luncheon on Monday.
Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald said that the fundraiser helps provide funds for local 4H programs, including traveling to district and state meetings and other causes such as Mission Marshall and the Empty Stocking Fund.
The agency planned for approximately 400 individuals and McDonald said they had seen many individuals getting take out containers during Monday’s event.
At the event luncheon participants received their choice of ranch, lima and chili beans along with cornbread, coleslaw, pickles, onions and tea.
Along with help from local Harrison Extension Education Association volunteers, McDonald praised the help she received from two Wiley College interns who spent their weekend helping to make 400 cornbread muffins.
The association hosts two major fundraisers a year — the bean luncheon and a chilidog luncheon in November.