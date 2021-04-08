JEFFERSON — It’s time to put the pedal to the metal and head to Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall on Saturday for a car show event benefiting the East Texas Performing Arts Inc. of Jefferson.
The ETPA, which hosts the annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards each fall, also hosts plays throughout the year in Jefferson.
Registration is open now for those who would like to participate in the car show and payment can be made on Saturday at the event.
All cars are welcome, and 26 classes will be recognized, along with 36 awards handed out to winning cars.
A raffle benefiting the ETPA will be held and advance registrants will receive goody bags at the event.
The public is invited out to view the cars for free and tour the Bear Creek Smokehouse store and event center, as well as sample some barbecue.
Next up for the ETPA is the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards set for Oct. 14-17 in downtown Jefferson.
The weekend long event brings country music singers and groups from across the globe to compete for international bragging rights and awards.
For more information about the non-profit ETPA and its upcoming events, visit its website at https://easttexasperformingarts.org/ or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TexasSounds