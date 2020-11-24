Santa Claus is coming to town.
Santa is headed to Bear Creek Smokehouse for his third annual Breakfast with Santa events at the company’s event center in Marshall and tickets are currently on sale.
Bear Creek Smokehouse will serve up a breakfast fit for the jolly old man and his pint-sized guests. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 and 12 at the company’s newly opened Event Center and Pit Room, set up behind the General Store.
Guests will enjoy a breakfast with Santa, then indulge in some craft projects with Santa and his special elf helpers. Rounding out the morning is an appearance from Mrs. Claus herself as she comes to read a story to all her special guests.
Tickets to both events are limited. Children’s tickets are $25 each and a parent ticket for breakfast only is $10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Bear Creek Smokehouse website at www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com or on either event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse