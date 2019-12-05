Bear Creek Smokehouse is getting ready to rock around the Christmas tree during its annual Christmas Open House event set for Tuesday at its store and event center.
This holiday season Bear Creek Smokehouse is offering up much more than its famous smoked meats, offering several events for the whole family.
“We just had our first cookie decorating event last night and the next two are sold out,” Bear Creek Smokehouse spokeswoman Stacia Shoults said on Wednesday. “Our Breakfast with Santa events are sold out as well and we have a waiting list so we are hoping to open up more dates and add a couple of more events for both adults and children.”
The company is hosting its Christmas Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at its store and event center, which celebrated its anniversary in November. The building was the brain child and inspiration of former owner and company patriarch Bobby “Poppa Bear” Shoults who died in 2017.
The Christmas Open House event will offer guests a chance to view the facility in all of its holiday glory, which includes a huge cozy fire perfect for taking family pictures, Shoults said.
“The open house is free and open to the public,” she said. “We just want people to come out and visit us and see that we have much more than our smoked turkeys and hams, though we will have our full line of smoked meats and dry goods available for purchase at the store.”
Those meats and dry goods have earned the Shoults spots on the Today Show, Rachel Ray Show and the QVC Channel.
The company will also use the open house event to showcase its new line of jarred products, which include apple butter and the highly requested hot chow chow.
“We will have tons of samples out for everyone,” she said. “We will also have food vendors from all over and we will have a beekeeper that makes his own honey.”
Shoults said guests can also take advantage of the open house by knocking out some of the names on their Christmas shopping list.
“We have such unique items in our gift store,” Shoults said. “We have items that you won’t find anywhere else and we have something for men, women and children.”
Guests who bring an unopened children’s toy to the store can receive a free dip mix.
Children visiting the store can also write a letter to Santa Claus and drop it in the mail to the North Pole.
The Shoults family will also be on hand during the open house to meet with visitors and answer questions about the company’s products.
The following day, on Wednesday, KTBS Channel 3 will be on site at Bear Creek Smokehouse to host its live weather forecast during its Jingle and Mingle event from 4 to 7 p.m. Children will be able to meet and have a picture with Santa Claus during this event that is free and open to the public.
Shoults advised visitors to stay tuned to the company’s Facebook page for additional events that might pop up during this holiday season by visiting, https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/
Visitors can also place orders or learn more about the company’s products by visiting its website at https://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com/