A Harrison County jury sentenced 26-year-old Richard “Blayne” Anderson on Monday to six years in prison for the Easter Sunday 2018 murder of Stacey “Keith” Carr while at Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall.
The jury took 45 minutes to deliberate on punishment. Anderson was facing a minimum of five years to a maximum of 99 years to life. Carr’s family silently wept, following the reading of the verdict.
“The one thing I thought hard about is what Wesley Carr (the victim’s father) told you this morning: this is a lose-lose situation,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain told jurors in closing arguments, pointing out the fact that the two families, who are both from Panola County and grew up knowing each other, have both suffered a loss.
McCain said the victim’s family has lost their loved one forever, and the defendant will also be taken away from his family for a period of time for the crime.
“For the defendant, he’s going to get taken away from his small family, but he’s young. In some way, he’ll be back, the way parole works (if the person is eligible). But the Carrs will never get Keith Carr back,” the DA said as he asked the jury to assess a punishment of no less than 20 years.
“His parents will never get him back — aunts, uncles — they’ll never get him back,” said McCain.
Background
The fatal shooting occurred in the early morning hours of April 1, 2018, at the Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall. A witness told responding officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that the shooting started after Carr confronted Anderson for allegedly assaulting Carr’s ex-girlfriend during a large brawl that had occurred hours before the shooting.
During the trial, which kicked off last Tuesday in 71st Judicial District Brad Morin’s court, witnesses in the case testified that the “big fight” had occurred hours before the shooting and involved a massive crowd of up to 30 people. The defense argued that Anderson didn’t assault Carr’s ex-girlfriend, but tried to shield her from the brawl. Carr’s ex-girlfriend, Chelcie Cox, testified that the defendant put his hands on her and grabbed her around the throat. Carr’s best friend, Jade Greer, testified that Carr received a call about the alleged assault and decided to go to the ATV park to confront the defendant for putting his hands on a woman.
Because the defendant claimed self defense in the case, the jury was charged with deciding whether they believed the defendant was in imminent danger and the use of reasonable force was necessary to prevent harm.
Prosecutors argued that the defendant was not in fear of his life. Anderson’s defense attorney, Rick Berry, argued that his client was in fear of his life and was being confronted by not only Carr, but a crowd.
Witnesses in the case testified that Carr was the only one in close proximity when he confronted Anderson, and had slapped him only one time when Anderson opened fire, killing him.
The jury determined last Friday that Anderson was guilty of murder.
Closing arguments
During the punishment phase on Monday, defense attorney Rick Berry asked the jury to assess the minimum sentence of five years. Prosecutors asked for no less than 20 years.
“The punishment range is pretty broad,” said Berry, expounding how state law allows for the punishment to fit the circumstances of the crime.
Berry asked the jury to consider all of the factors in the case, how the events occurred, what sparked it and how his client initially retreated when confronted. He asked the jury to consider the character witness testimony from a minister, Anderson’s mother and Anderson’s fiancé’, whom he shares a 16-month-old baby girl with.
When asked by Berry if she thinks Anderson was remorseful for his actions, his fiancé said she definitely does.
“I’m sure he regrets it every day,” the fiancé said, noting how Anderson wakes up in sweats, talks in his sleep and tosses and turns.
She choked up as she confirmed her desire for the jury to have mercy on him as they deliberated on punishment.
“This is a terrible situation,” Berry said of the circumstances as he addressed the jury. “No matter what you do today, people out here will not be happy, no matter what you give.”
Asking again to consider all factors, Berry said not all murders are equal.
“I’m asking you for leniency. Consider the minimum in this case,” Berry asked the jury.
District Attorney McCain said Carr’s death wasn’t the result of a “mercy killing” that warranted a minimum sentence.
The DA said he told jurors in opening statements that he wouldn’t ask for the maximum as the state normally does in case, but he will ask for nothing less than 20 years.
“Anything less than that will not be justice — considering one life will be back (in society), one will never be back,” said McCain. “Keith Carr died April 1, 2018 and that’s the last time any of his family got to see him. That’s the last time they will hear from him forevermore.”
In her victim’s impact statement, Carr’s mother, Amanda Shows, shared memories of her son, noting he was the oldest of her three children and loved his family.
“He was such a joy and always had a beautiful smile,” the mother said.
An all-around athlete, she said her son played baseball, was explosive on the football field and participated in power lifting. After his high school graduation he still supported the activities of his siblings as he was his “brother’s keeper” and his sister’s fan.
“Keith was a caretaker at heart,” said Shows, expounding how he genuinely cared about his family and friends.
“Keith would’ve been a great husband and an amazing father,” she said. “We’re robbed of that.”
“My child shouldn’t have died before me,” said Shows.
She shared how painful his death has been for the entire family.
“It takes my breath away every day,” she said. “Our family get-togethers and holidays will never be the same because it will always be a void.”
She said her family has waited four years to receive justice.
“It’s time my son receives justice,” said Shows.