Guests on Friday were jammin’ out for a good cause as the “Kickin it at the Creek,” benefit concert raised money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines.
The Club, which provides after school and summer care for area children, hosted its first ever benefit concert fundraiser event, “Kickin’ it at the Creek,” at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall on Friday with singer Josh Ward.
Club CEO Chad Patterson said the concert fundraiser event will become an annual event to benefit the Club.
“This is the first annual fundraising concert at Bear Creek, and we are super pumped about it,” Patterson said. “Robbie Schoults and the Bear Creek family have been wonderful, and we’re grateful for their support.”
The concert featured Josh Ward, with special guest Danny Reichel. Guests elected to enjoy a barbecue dinner plate made by Bear Creek Smokehouse with their concert ticket purchase.
The concert will serve to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, a 501©3 nonprofit organization.
“The fundraiser event will raise funds to sustain our ability to provide programming and continue to keep our mission out front in the community as we continue to partner with parents and our school districts to bridge the gap of learning loss, provide social/emotional wellbeing resources and support (collaboration with Community Healthcore), workforce and career readiness opportunities, and giving kids a safe and fun place to learn and grow,” Patterson said before the concert.
The Club’s summer program wrapped up Friday and now the Club will turn its focus back to its after school programs and partnerships with area school districts, Patterson said.
“As a regional Boys & Girls Clubs, our Big Pines reach continues to be in a good position to be back on most of the campuses we were serving pre-COVID,” he said. “We’ve been back open face to face since last June and continue to build momentum forward giving our school district partners greater confidence in allowing back on their campuses.
Parents and guardians interested in registering their child for the Club may call 903-935-2030 for questions about registration.
“The heart of what we do and who we are is to give children a safe, loving, fun place to reach their fullest potential,” he said. “Our hope is for every child to become caring, responsible, productive adults. Every dollar raised and invested in our cause goes directly to this mission.”