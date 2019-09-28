A benefit concert by Scott Helmer will be hosted today at River Crossing Cowboy Church in Marshall in support of the Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Harrison County.
Doors open for the concert at 5 p.m., and the concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at 475 Henderson Schoolhouse Road.
Tickets are $10 for adults and and $5 for children with all ticket sales benefiting the center.
Scott Helmer is a singer, songwriter, musician, and Guinness World Records holder.
Helmer currently holds the record for “Most Live Music Performances in 24 Hours (multiple cities).”
Since 2012 his special fundraising concerts have helped raise more than $2 million for causes across the country ranging from military veterans, equine-assisted therapy, suicide prevention, first responders, pet and animal rescues, food banks, historic places, special needs children and adults and more.
Helmer will perform his “One-Man Rock & Country Music Show” in Marshall as part of his year concert tour aimed at helping equine-assisted activity and therapy organizations across America raise money and awareness for their work.
Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Harrison County is a 501 © (3) non-profit organization as well as a member center of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.
Based in Marshall, Dayspring TEC’s mission is to enhance the independence and life skills of individuals with disabilities through multi-level equine programs that include: Therapeutic Riding Classes, Equine Learning, “Hooves for Heroes” veterans program and Indian Summer Camp.
To purchase tickets contact Sheryl Fogle at 817-980-2535.