In an effort to assist with costs associated with helping 12-year-old Jaxon “Jax” Starling beat his battle with cancer, Will of God Family Ministries will host a BBQ dinner benefit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday.
“We, as a family, just love him, support him and we’re praying for his healing and as he goes through this process,” said his aunt and Will of God co-pastor, Glenda Clay.
Dine-in or takeout orders will be available at the church, 107 W. Meredith St., in Marshall. Tickets for the dinner are $12. Patrons will have a choice of two meats (ribs, chicken or sausage, plus the trimmings).
“There will be a few tickets left to purchase at the door at Will of God, so we hope the public will come out and support,” said Clay.
Jaxon is the son of Marshall natives, Shay and Jason Roberts, who now live in Frisco.
He’s the second to the youngest of the couple’s four boys, and is a joy to all who know him, his family said.
“He is a natural born leader and people generally flock to him,” his mother, Shay Roberts, said, sharing how he never meets a stranger. “He has the best personality.”
An all-around athlete, Jaxon enjoys running track and playing soccer. He also loves video games and playing with his guinea pig, Moon.
Jaxon also has a creative side, where he dabbles in crafting, making random games or stick figures out of pipe cleaner.
“He’s so well-versed,” said Roberts, describing how adventurous he is. “He’s never set any blocks for himself. He’s not afraid to try new things.”
Whatever he sets his mind to do, he does. He’s shown the same courageous spirit with his fight against cancer.
“With the situation that he has been faced with, it hasn’t stopped anything he wants to do,” said Roberts. “He has days he doesn’t feel good, but he always finds a way to make somebody else laugh.
“That’s what I love about him most of all,” she said. “You can’t be down around him. He’s always going to make you laugh.”
His strength through it all has been inspiring.
“He doesn’t want people to feel sorry for him,” said Roberts.
He speaks with affirmations, assuring others that when he gets better, he has many more endeavors to explore.
“That’s what’s getting him through is he’s so positive,” said Roberts.
Jaxon’s upbeat spirit uplifts her, too.
“He gives me strength,” the mother said, reflecting how he always carries a smile.
Roberts said their faith has been stronger than ever.
“Were’ just going to trust God’s process as we go through this journey,” she said.
The 12-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 bone cancer on Dec. 11 after an appointment with the doctor for leg pain.
“We were thinking when he first initially said something he was having growing pains, or sore from (track) practice,” Roberts recalled. However, “the pain wasn’t going away. That was a Thursday.”
The pain eventually worsened; and by the weekend, Jaxon began to limp. Thus, Roberts made an appointment, which led x-rays and lab work. By that evening, the doctor called with the news that something serious was going on.
“She didn’t go in details and elaborate, but said an associate would call because what we were dealing with was a very serious situation and it needed quick treatment,” Roberts recalled.
Calling the number herself , Roberts learned it was for Children’s Oncology.
“That moment, I was like: ‘This is crazy, what are we going to do?’” she recalled.
She was able to immediately get him into an oncologist at Children’s after going to the emergency room.
Jaxon’s journey began from there, with chemotherapy and surgeries. But through it all, Jaxon has been blessed.
“We’ve been very fortunate and very blessed, throughout,” Roberts said, sharing how Instead of losing weight, he’s picked it up; and instead of losing his appetite, the once picky eater has gained one.
His journey continues this week as he undergoes surgery Thursday to remove the tumor on his leg. The next course of action will be the treatment of his lungs.
“That’s why it’s Stage 4,” his mother said, noting doctors hope to shrink the tumors on his lungs.
Those that would like to help Jaxon’s battle against cancer can support Friday’s fundraiser as well as contribute to his Go-Fund Me Page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-cause-for-jaxon-starling .
The family has also partnered with other the BKM Foundation and Wipe Out Kids Cancer, based in Dallas, to help fund research for childhood cancer.
“I want people to know how serious childhood cancer is and how it affects these babies,” said Roberts.
With funding cut for childhood cancer research, donations are critical now more than ever, she said.
“It’s very needed,” said Roberts. “We walk around that hospital and it breaks my heart to see what these babies have to go through.”
One thing Jaxon wants all to know about his plight, she said, is he may have cancer, but cancer doesn’t have him.
“That’s just the type of kid he is,” said Roberts, admiring his bravery. “ It has not gotten him down. I couldn’t be happier about that. It’s a hard situation he’s having to go through, but he’s making it look so easy.”