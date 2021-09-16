A newly formed group focused on helping East Texas area children battling diseases and cancer have a benefit coming up this week to help a Harrison County child.
The “Crush It Charitable Trust,” officially formed at the start of the year, began last year as a group of friends intent on helping Harleton ISD elementary school student Jake Jackson as he battled Stage 3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma.
After learning of his diagnosis, Jackson’s mantra became “Crush It,” to crush the cancer out of his life — so the trust bears the same mantra. With Jackson in recovery, the group made it official so they can now raise money and help other area children and their families.
The Crush It Charitable Trust’s newest benefactor is Harrison County toddler Damian Dickard, who is currently battling leukemia.
Dickard, 3, has been diagnosed with leukemia, and organizer Stacey Morris said all proceeds from the upcoming Sept. 18 fundraiser benefit at Orville Rays in Diana will go towards Dickard and his family to help with transportation costs and medical bills as he fights the cancer.
“Damian is unable to come home in between treatments like Jake did, so his mother is unable to work so she can stay there with him in the hospital at all times,” Morris said. “One hundred percent of the proceeds we raise from the event will go to his family to help with costs.”
Morris said raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the event, which is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Orville Rays, located at 1970 U.S. 259 in Diana.
The event will feature a cornhole tournament with an admission fee of $50 per team or $25 per person. Those wishing to purchase a $20 wristband will have access to unlimited adult beverages, and vendors will be on site with barbecue food trucks.
To pre-register for the event, make a donation to the trust to help Dickard or donate a raffle prize, call Morris at (903) 736-8939.