Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church is pleased to announce the installation service of its new pastor, the Rev. James D. Bell, set for 2:30 p.m., Sunday.
“I’m excited. I feel very humbled,” said Bell, a Marshall native, longtime member of the church and former associate minister.
As his home church, Bell is honored to have the opportunity to serve as pastor.
“I never expected this to happen because history has shown that whether it’s the Bethesda Baptist Church or any other church, the chances of a local, hometown preacher being called to pastor the local congregation is very rare,” he said.
In fact, according to some of the older members, he’s the only hometown preacher to ever pastor the church. It’s something Bell considers an honor.
“Normally churches, if they don’t go anywhere but Longview or Shreveport, they very seldom call, what I call a ‘homeboy,’ to be a pastor,” he said.
While Bell has been serving as the pastor since October 2021, they decided to delay the installation service to allow the COVID-19 pandemic to subside.
Bell, whose relationship with the church dates back to his childhood, is thrilled to be able to serve as the leader of the congregation that shaped his humble beginnings.
“I am here to do God’s will and to build on the great legacy of the great leaders that came before me — Rev. Paul Todd, Pastor James Webb and all before me,” said Bell.
Bell said many are looking forward to celebrating with him at Sunday’s installation service. He’s humbled to be a part of such a great legacy, as the church boasts a rich history, being the oldest Black Missionary Baptist church within the city limits of Marshall.
“To some of the people in Marshall, this is a big event,” the new pastor said of his installation. “Bethesda is not any better than any other church, but it is one of the most highly recognizable and visible missionary Baptist churches and that’s us in the city of Marshall. It has a rich history.
“It is the oldest Missionary Baptist Black church within the city limits of Marshall,” he said noting the church just celebrated its 154th anniversary this past October.”
A Strong Bond
A native of Marshall, Bell is a 1969 graduate of Pemberton High School. Following high school, Bell worked 31 years at Imperial Chemicals, also known as Darco, before retiring as the production supervisor. After being called by God into the ministry, he received a certificate in Christian ministry from East Texas Baptist University.
Bethesda has always been home for Bell as he recalls his first fellowship with the church as a child growing up in what was affectionately known as the “Baptist Hill” area of town.
“I can remember as a child coming to the Bethesda Church to Vacation Bible School and Sunday School until we moved into another part of town,” he said.
The church not only holds cherished memories as a child, but also as an adult as it later became the place where Bell ultimately joined with his young family in the late ‘80s and subsequently preached his first sermon after accepting his calling into the ministry in the late ‘90s.
Bell worked as a Sunday School teacher in the church and was training to be a deacon when he accepted a higher spiritual calling in 1996 to become a minister.
“In 1996, I accepted a spiritual calling on my life from the Lord and I entered into the gospel preaching ministry,” he said. “I preached my first sermon here at the Bethesda Church on the third Sunday in February 1996 under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Paul Alan Todd, at that time.”
As the “son of the house” under the leadership of the Rev. Todd, at the time, Bell served as associate minister from the moment he preached his first sermon until 1999. Bell then filled in as interim pastor for about 10 months, leading the church after Todd’s tenure ended.
When the Rev. James Webb came aboard, Bell served with him for several months before being called to lead the Edwards Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. In 2003, after nearly four years at Edwards Chapel, he then accepted the role of pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Carthage, where he remained for 18 years. Through his tenures at both churches, however, he never forgot about home.
“I served Pleasant Grove Church for 18 years, but during my tenure at the Edwards Chapel Church and at the Pleasant Grove Church, I maintained my home church connection with the Bethesda church,” said Bell. “I supported them as much as I could while carrying on the ministry that God had given me.”
It was their close bond that made leaders reach out to him for prayer and guidance and eventually offer the pastoral role after experiencing the loss of their former leader, who resigned from the church due to personal reasons after 20 years.
“I had maintained a close relationship. I had preached here on a number of occasions, and when my wife and I would have pastor and wife anniversary at the Pleasant Grove Church, Pastor Webb and Bethesda would always be our guests; and when he resigned, I received a call from one of the deacons,” said Bell. “He said: ‘we want you to pray for us.’ And that deacon told me that you will receive a call from our deacon chairman. Chairman Sam Curry asked me to be in prayer for the church; and, if I would, when they set a meeting, come and meet with them and give them some type of spiritual guidance and tell them what direction they need to go in order to just begin the search for a new pastor. And before we ended that conversation, he just blurted out, and you might want to consider coming back home. He just said we all know you, and we love you, you’ve always been there for us whenever we needed you, you might want to consider coming back home. That’s what put the wheels in motion.”
Bell happily accepted, as he knew his home church was in need. Becoming pastor is like a full circle moment for him as the love between him, his family and the church membership is mutual.
“It gives you a good feeling inside,” said Bell. “The information that was conveyed to me through the deacons was ‘Why do we need to go put out a nationwide search or a statewide search for a pastor and we have somebody right here in town that we already know that has lived and worked among us here? We know him to be a man of integrity. He and his wife have been married 49 years.’ I think they felt comfortable with me.”
“The love and support, it is amazing,” he added. “It blows my mind.”
Bell said, for him, leadership just doesn’t stop at the pulpit.
“Searching for a pastor is one of the most challenging assignments that any church can have because No. 1 you have to pray because any man who is a candidate for pastoral leadership of a church can come in on an invitation and preach one good sermon, but just because the man can stir the congregation with a sermon does not mean that he is going to be a good pastor,” said Bell. “The preaching event involves about 30 minutes on Sunday morning with whatever time and study that the pastor invests in his message during the week, but pastoral leadership is all about caring and leading and praying and giving direction to the congregation once you get out of the pulpit.”
“That’s my basic philosophy about Christian ministry — the pastor has to be available and the pastor of the church has to love the people that he pastors,” he said.
Services
Bell said he’s looking forward to Sunday’s installation service as it will consist of a full-day of celebration. Sunday’s schedule will begin with 9:30 a.m. Sunday School. Worship service will follow at 10 a.m. with guest minister the Rev. Cecil Duffy, chaplain for Wiley College.
The guest speaker for the 2:30 p.m. installation service will be Rev. the Robert Deshaun Coates of the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Little Rock, Arkansas.
“I’m so thankful for everybody who is doing anything in relation to the installation service or anything else in support of my ministry, even if you are only a prayer warrior, praying for those that are out front,” said Bell. “I thank you so much because it takes all of us together to move this church forward.”
A Vision
Moving forward, the new pastor said his vision is to reintegrate the church into the Marshall community.
“We have already reconnected with the Texas and Louisiana District Association. Under the leadership of Pastor Webb, he lived in Longview, Bethesda’s fellowship was with the East Mount Olive Association and more so with the churches in Longview. But my goal, No. 1, was to bring us back into the Marshall church community where we are,” said Bell.
As disciples of Christ, his ultimate goal is to carry on the Great Commission, as directed in Matthew 28:19. He said his aim is to also reach out to young families, who are no longer active in any church.
“We have the challenge of preaching and teaching the Word of God to anyone who would hear,” said Bell.
“We will be reaching out into the community,” he said. “Our business, our challenge, our mandate that we have from Jesus Christ is to go and make disciples. That’s’ what I want to do. I mean the world is in bad shape and the church has got to be concerned about the souls of men. We cannot be satisfied because we are comfortable, our church is doing well, and we are satisfied with what we have. There’s room for more and more people to come into the house of the Lord so that one day all of us will be able to enjoy all of the great things that Jesus has prepared for those of us who love Him.”