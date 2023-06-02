Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church honored its high school graduating seniors with a special Graduation Recognition Sunday program, presenting scholarships, words of wisdom, gifts and more.
“To reach this point, it took many people in their lives, but none compared to their parents and guardians. To you, we say thank you for the love and support that you gave to them,” said Beverly Joseph as she gave the welcome and recognized the honorees’ parents and guardians.
Graduates honored were: Anayia Jones, a Marshall High School graduate and granddaughter of Jerry and Danita King; Aressia Mitchell, a Hallsville Virtual Academy graduate and daughter of James and Sabrina Parker; Aston Whitman, also an MHS graduate and son of Joyce Whitman; and Courtlyn Williams, an MHS graduate and daughter of Cecil and Vanessa Williams.
Following a devotional praise led by the graduates, Deacon Ardis Wright offered a prayer, asking God’s almighty hand to continue to be upon them.
“Lord, empower them to walk into the future with faith, hope and great love guided by your light,” Wright prayed. “And may this celebration be a reflection of the blessings that we value in knowing and loving you. I pray in the words of scripture, bless them indeed, expand their territory and let your hand be with them, for this is the day that you have made and we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Program committee member Hazel Phillips led the presentation of the 2023 graduates, allowing all to share their journey, disclose their plans and honor the influential people in their lives.
“Graduates, you have completed another milestone in your life and we are so proud to have had a hand in your success. You are here today because you have also kept on a spiritual path of knowledge and understanding of God’s higher, mightier purpose for your life,” said Phillips.
Program committee member Brenda Thomas presented all with congratulatory tokens on behalf of the church, including their own personal Bible and monetary gifts to recognize their accomplishments.
“Bethesda has been presenting Bibles to our high school seniors for over 25 years, and it is always an honor to receive a Bible with your name engraved on it. It’s a special gift,” said Thomas, urging them to utilize it.
The graduates also received various scholarships. Church member and 1974 MHS graduate Iler Boyd presented the Louis M. Boyd Scholarship on behalf of herself and brother Kenneth Boyd, who now resides in Lewisville. The scholarship is presented in honor of their parents and be a blessing to others.
“I was also baptized and raised here at the Bethesda Baptist Church. Each year, my brother and I present scholarships in memory of our parents,” said Boyd. “My brother and I are presenting four scholarships in the amount of $250 each. We are blessed to bless others.”
Tasha Williams, the group’s longtime youth director and co-founder of the local nonprofit Nu-Town Revitalization Group (NRG), presented the Nu-Town Revitalization Group Scholarship.
“NRG is a nonprofit that I formed with a few other individuals in 2021 with the premises that we have here at Bethesda — give back, no man left behind. For your efforts and services you did in the community with Bethesda and just we me on a whim, we have scholarships for you,” Parker told the group as she presented $450 worth of scholarships. She thanked them for the community outreach they’ve done, including feeding the homeless, giving food baskets to those in need and more.
“It is my prayer that God continues to bless each of you and that you will continue to live your life in a way you have been raised not only at home but within these walls of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church,” she said.
Bettye Fisher presented the inaugural Bethesda MBC Deaconess Textbook Scholarship, which is given to a high school graduate that is an active member of the church to assist with the purchase of books or school supplies, pending verification of enrollment at any college or university.
“The deaconess ministry’s prayer is that this financial scholarship will help to improve academic performance,” said Fisher. “The selection criteria was based on several things — scholastic excellence, community service, exhibiting a Christ-like spirit, having a positive attitude and one who is highly motivated.
The recipient of the textbook scholarship in the amount of $500 was awarded to Aniyia Jones.
Cozzetta Robinson, chair of the graduation committee, presented the Bethesda MBC Endowment Scholarship given to a graduating senior in the amount of $1,000.
“The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage the Bethesda family to financially support students who have chosen to attend any college or university of their choice,” said Robinson.
To qualify, the recipient must submit a minimum 500-word essay on a specific topic, be an active member of Bethesda, fulltime student and maintain a 2.5 gpa for the year.
“Students will get $500 the first semester and $500 the second semester,” Robinson noted as she announced Aniyia Jones as this year’s recipient.
Following the awarding of scholarships, committee members Robinson and Fisher issued the charge to the graduates.
“I charge you to not let anyone think less of you because you are young. Be an example to all people in what you say, the way you live in your love and in your faith. I charge you to not neglect the spiritual gift you have received. Stay true to what is right,” Robinson said as she left them with the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11.
“I charge you, graduates, to remain faithful to the things you have been taught by your parents. I charge you to trust in the Lord with all your hearts and do not depend on your own understanding because if you seek His will He will direct your path,” Fisher added.
Marshall News Messenger journalist and 1998 MHS graduate Robin Y. Richardson gave the address to the graduates, focusing on the program theme “Trust God,” based on Proverbs 16:3.
In her speech, she shared how trusting in God allowed her to realize her dream of becoming an award-winning journalist, following her high school and college career at Texas Southern University.
“For I am a living witness that if you trust Him to order your steps, He’ll do just that,” said Richardson. “I want to implore you to trust him as you enter your next journey, following graduation.”
“Today’s theme, ‘Trust God,’ makes me look at how God moved in my own life when I was an aspiring journalist, at the time. I knew I wanted to be of service, as well, wherever God planted me. I wanted to do something that was meaningful, something that was making a difference and something that had purpose,” said Richardson. “I want to encourage you to let him take you from dream to destiny, too, by simply trusting him. It doesn’t matter how big or small your dream is, how big or small the city is, how big or small your college is. Wherever God plants you, just like a flower, grow where you are and glow where you are. Make that impact, whether it’s in the college classroom, or right into the workforce or in the military or wherever your journey leads.”
Bethesda’s pastor, the Rev. James D. Bell, ended the program, encouraging them with various scriptures, Matthew 6:33: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Graduate program committee members were Cozzetta Robinson, committee chair, Bettye Fisher, Deborah Johnson, Garnett Johnson, Beverly Joseph, Laronia Oliver, Hazel L. Phillips, Brenda Thomas and Ardis Wright.