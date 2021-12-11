Beto O’Rouke made a campaign stop in Marshall this week, meeting with a crowd of community members gathered at the Carver Community Center while he campaigns to be Texas’ next governor.
The event was hosted by the Harrison County Democratic Party, with a large number of people gathered on the steps outside of the center to hear O’Rouke speak.
During his speech, O’Rouke highlighted three main points of his campaign for Texas governor: getting jobs to Texas, fixing and investing in the public school system, and expanding Medicaid in the state.
He stated that too many Texas citizens are forced to work more than one job to make ends meet, or struggle to find jobs at all, and that he would put policies into place, such as a higher minimum wage, to move Texas in the direction to fix this problem.
“If you are working full time and you can’t feed your family or keep a roof over your head, then that’s a problem,” O’Rouke said during the speech.
He also emphasized investing in the public school system, stating that statewide, Texas teachers are underpaid by $10,000 below the national average. However, in Marshall, he said public school teachers are paid an additional $10,000 less than other Texas teachers, putting the city around $20,000 behind the national average for teacher salaries.
O’Rouke also said that his team would focus on moving away from standardized testing and work with public school teachers, administrators, librarians and others who are familiar with the problems faced by the school system to help find solutions for the students in Texas who are falling behind.
“I was also asked by Miss Opal Lee, that when I become governor that I allow teachers to teacher the full history of Texas in our schools, and I said yes ma’am,” O’Rouke said.
Expanding access to broadband internet and helping the people of Harrison County who currently do not have access to it, which O’Rouke said was around 20 percent, was also a priority of his campaign.
“If they don’t have access to the internet, they can’t find jobs, they can’t go back to school or even keep up with what is going on in their community, and that has to change,” he said.
In regards to Medicaid, O’Rouke said that current Gov. Gregg Abbott was leaving “money on the table” during his speech, stating that most states have agreed to a Medicaid expansion that would offer billions of dollars to the state for Medicaid program.
He also highlighted the fact that Texas has one of the highest numbers of uninsured individuals in the country, an issue that can be remedied through a Medicaid expansion that would allow more individuals to be covered.
After the speech, O’Rouke met with community members outside of the center, shaking hands and taking photos with those in attendance.
After his meeting in Marshall, O’Rourke is scheduled to be in Texarkana on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
According to his bio on his website, O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in El Paso where he has served as a small business owner, a city council representative and a member of Congress. He founded and currently leads Powered by People, an organization that works to expand democracy and produce Democratic victories through voter registration and direct voter engagement, according to his website.
“I know what the odds are, I think the last time Texas elected a Democrat to a statewide position was in 1994, but we have to try, and that starts with all of you here,” O’Rouke said.