Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make a campaign stop in Marshall on Friday to meet and greet constituents.
The meet and greet is hosted by the Harrison County Democratic Party. It will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at the Carver Community Center, located at 2302 Holland St. The local Democratic Party invites the public to attend.
“Come join Harrison County Democratic Party to find out more about why he wants to run for governor and how he wants to help our state,” the party said.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring a toy to support Carver Community Center’s Christmas toy drive.
“Carver Community Center is hosting toy drive for children in the community. In this season of giving, feel free to bring a new toy for any age child (ages 0 to 18) or donate money to the drive,” organizers encouraged.
The campaign stop is part of series of events that the Democratic gubernatorial candidate is hosting across the state of Texas.
“Join Beto O’Rourke, local leaders, and everyday Texans from across the state as they discuss Beto’s vision for a bolder, better Texas, Governor Abbott’s failures for Texans across the state, and issues facing our local communities,” a press release from the “Beto for Texas” campaign stated.
O’Rourke, a former congressman who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and then as a 2020 presidential candidate in the Democratic primary, is now challenging Gov. Greg Abbott for the political seat.
The El Pasoan kicked off his latest campaign events in Fort Worth last Friday. The event was followed by weekend meet and greets in Killeen/Harker Heights and in Austin. The campaign trips continued in Sugarland on Monday and Galveston Wednesday.
The gubernatorial candidate is slated to be in Beaumont at 7 p.m. Thursday for an economic roundtable discussion, before making his way to Nacogdoches for noon Friday and then to Marshall for the local campaign stop, slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Carver Community Center. O’Rourke will then be in Texarkana Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
According to his bio on his website, O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in El Paso where he has served as a small business owner, a city council representative and a member of Congress. He founded and currently leads Powered by People, an organization that works to expand democracy and produce Democratic victories through voter registration and direct voter engagement, according to his website.
Last month, the Democratic candidate made history, breaking the fundraising record for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first 24 hours of any statewide campaign in a midterm in Texas history. Reporting his success, raising more than $2 million the first day, O’Rourke stated: “Texans across the state are demanding change. We entered this race because we believe in a bigger vision for Texas. I’m honored to have the support of tens of thousands of Texans to help us build the largest people-powered campaign that Texas has ever seen.
“When we come together to listen to and learn from each other — regardless of our differences — we build trust, and that trust allows us to do together what none of us could do on our own,” he stated. “That’s what drives us to do this work every day.”