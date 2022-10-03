On the heels of Friday night’s gubernatorial debate, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke plans to make a campaign stop Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Wiley College as part of his Students for Beto College Tour.
O’Rourke is vying for the governor’s seat against Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
As part of his college tour, Beto is visiting more than 15 campuses across the state. Tuesday’s Meet the Candidate rally in Marshall is set to begin at noon in the Fred T. Long Student Union/cafeteria of the college, which is located at 711 Wiley Ave.
Attendees will have the opportunity to register to vote and meet the candidate. The event is hosted by the Heman Sweatt Center for Social Good and Leadership and sponsored by the Harrison County Democratic Party.
Dr. Keyona White, Director of the Heman Sweatt Center for Social Good and Leadership, said it is both exciting and a privilege to be able to host such an event.
“This has been both a privilege and honor not only to host Beto but to also create the opportunity for our students at Wiley College,” said White. “Not only are we helping many of our students register to vote for the first time, but we are placing them in a position to become better informed regarding a potential candidate so that they’re able to make an educated decision.”
According to his College Tour campaign website, betoorourke.com/collegetour, this historic investment in student engagement follows O’Rourke’s historic increase in young voter turnout during his record-breaking Senate campaign,” “In 2018, young voter turnout across Texas was up by 500% during early voting and up by more than 230% overall compared to the previous midterm election. In 2022, Beto and the students of Texas will work together to lead the charge to create real change across Texas.”
Wiley College makes the 10th campus visit on the campaign’s College Tour schedule. The first stop on the schedule was Sept. 26 at University of Texas in Austin. That tour was followed by UT San Antonio, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern University, Texas A&M, Baylor University, UT Arlington and University of North Texas.
Beto is set to visit Dallas College-El Centro Campus on Monday, Oct. 3, prior to his Oct. 4 visit to Wiley. After Wiley, he will head to Stephen F. Austin State University. Other tours are scheduled for Austin Community College-Highland Campus, Huston-Tillotson University, Texas State University, Texas Tech University and University of Texas El Paso.
Beto’s campaign invites supporters to the event as the gubernatorial candidate visits with students and young leaders across the state before the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline.
“During his College Tour, Beto will outline his unifying vision for priorities such as restoring reproductive freedom to the women of Texas, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding access to health care, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana while fighting for full civil rights, and ensuring we protect this planet for future generations,” his College Tour campaign website states.