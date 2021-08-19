JEFFERSON — The Big Boy is coming to town.
The 1.2 million pound Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 steam powered locomotive will roll up in downtown Jefferson next week for the first time since 2019.
The train, which is the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, is set to pull up at the Jefferson Railroad Crossing on Austin Street at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 and it will depart at 11:15 a.m.
The whistle stop is one of several for the train as it mixes quick stops and overnight stays as part of its 10-state tour. One of those overnight stays was last week in Shreveport after it passed through New Orleans.
“This is the biggest steam locomotive Union Pacific ever built and it’s the only one in operation today,” Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Mike Jaixen told The American Press recently.
At more than 130 ft. long — longer than two city buses — and 560 tons in weight, the Big Boy locomotives are generally accepted as the largest steam locomotives ever built anywhere, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The American Locomotive Company built 25 Big Boys for Union Pacific in the 1940s to haul freight over Utah’s Wasatch Mountains on a route between Wyoming and Utah.
Of those 25 original trains, only eight remain today — the others in museums, Jaixen said.
No. 4014 was retired in 1961 then later underwent a five-year renovation for its yearlong tour in 2019, which included the stops in Marshall and Jefferson to mark the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.
This year’s tour includes whistle-stops ranging from 15 to 45 minutes in more than 90 communities, including Jefferson next week.
“The whistle-stops give people an opportunity to briefly see the locomotive, while the crews perform routine maintenance,” Jaixen said.
The train’s route so far has carried it through Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and into Texas. From Louisiana the train turns back into Texas, then runs across Arkansas and into Missouri, spending a while on tracks near the Illinois state line and making one stop in Illinois before crossing Kansas and part of Colorado.
Jaixen said spectators are welcome to take photos at whistle-stops but must stay at last 25 feet from the tracks. The train is so big that the best photos are from 25 to 50 feet away, he noted.