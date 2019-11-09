The Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 will be stopping in Marshall Monday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The train will arrive in Marshall on Sunday afternoon and will be on display on Monday at the Union Pacific rail yard at the intersection of Main and Lake Street.
Community members can stop and tour the train, including access to the rail car, completely free of charge.
Along with enjoying the train, special-edition Big Boy and Golden Spike souvenirs will be available for purchase.
Big Boy is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
According to the Texas and Pacific Railway Depot the train is the only operating Big Boy locomotive, and is the result of two years of restoration by the Union Pacific Steam Team.
Marshall is one stop along the last portion of the year long tour, which will end at the end of November.