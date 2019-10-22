JEFFERSON — Hundreds packed the Jefferson Visitor’s Center over the weekend to share a mutual affection of the legendary Sasquatch, better known as Bigfoot.
This year’s conference, hosted in the “official Bigfoot capital of Texas”, welcomed several notable guest speakers including Cliff Barackman and James “Bobo” Fay from Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot.”
The duo, who were the featured guests Friday night, shared their Bigfoot tales.
The conference continued on Saturday with speakers including Bigfoot researchers Lyle Blackburn, Shelly Covington-Montana, Chester Moore and Ken Gerhard revealing their findings of the creature.
This year’s conference also saw the famous Bigfoot statue that is featured each year and raffled off to one lucky winner. All proceeds from the raffle benefit a scholarship fund.
Conference founder Craig Woolheater said scholarships are awarded to two Jefferson High School graduating seniors each year from proceeds of the conference.