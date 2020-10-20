JEFFERSON — Bigfoot enthusiasts from across the area converged on the Bigfoot Capital of Texas this weekend to learn more about the legendary creature from some of the most knowledgeable researchers in cryptozoology during the 19th annual Texas Bigfoot Conference.
Jefferson stores and shops were stocked up on Bigfoot paraphernelia this weekend as Bigfoot seekers gathered for the two day conference at the Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center.
Presenters including Cliff Barackman, Lyle Blackburn, Ken Gerhard, Shelly Covington-Montana, Lija Fisher, Ed Owens offered their Bigfoot hunting experiences, tips, evidence and more to conference goers throughout the weekend.
For the first time this year, the conference was also available live online to guests who purchased online only tickets, since the venue had to operate at 75 percent its usual capacity, or about 260 people, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now Woolheater is already looking ahead to next year’s conference which will serve as the 20th anniversary year of the event and will be held Oct. 15 and 16 in Jefferson.
In 2018, the city of Jefferson received the official title of “Bigfoot Capital of Texas“ with a mayoral proclamation which still stands today.
“Numerous Marion County residents have reported multiple sightings of mysterious Bigfoot — like creatures in and around Jefferson for decades,” the proclamation read. The proclamation, initiated by Woolheater, also recognizes Jefferson as the “geographical epicenter” of Bigfoot sightings.
Woolheater’s annual Bigfoot conference draws in hundreds of curious Bigfoot believers each year, but he also set up a college scholarship fund benefiting two Jefferson High School graduating seniors each year from proceeds of the conference. The scholarships are awarded each fall.