Guests to the first-ever Texas Bigfoot Film Festival on Saturday at Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Performance Center were able to see a full day of the legendary cryptid Bigfoot on the big screen.
The film festival’s founder Craig Woolheater brought the new annual event to Marshall after hosting the annual Texas Bigfoot Conference for almost two decades in nearby Jefferson.
The Texas Bigfoot Film Festival featured a full day of films and presentations about Bigfoot, selected or made by noted Bigfoot directors, enthusiasts or researchers. Some of the presenters on Saturday included TV’s Lyle Blackburn and Sean Whitley who presented his movie, “Southern Fried Bigfoot.”
Eduardo Sanchez also served as a keynote presenter on Saturday as he premiered his Bigfoot film, “Exists.” Sanchez first achieved widespread fame with the 1999 release of his film, “The Blair Witch Project,” which he wrote and directed.
“Craig and I are friends and he’s been talking about bringing a Bigfoot film festival for a while now,” Sanchez said Saturday. “Anytime you can come see Bigfoot movies on a big screen it’s a treat, and just being able to watch these movies with an audience makes it better.”
Sanchez said Bigfoot is something he’s always been interested in and couldn’t wait to make a movie about the legend.
“I always wanted to make a Bigfoot movie,” he said. “I grew up in the 1970s when Bigfoot was scary. I like some of these goofy versions of Bigfoot too that show him eating beef jerky or whatever but I really wanted to make a Bigfoot movie that would bring back that fear of the creepy legend that lives in the woods.”
Woolheater said the turnout Saturday was good for the event’s first year and he hopes to see it continue to grow each year.
“I’ve been wanting to do this kind of event for quite some time but had been looking for the best place to have it,” Woolheater said previously. “I attended a screening of David Ford’s recent Bigfoot film at Memorial City Hall Performance Center earlier this year and I really liked the venue.”
Woolheater said plans for next year’s event, set for mid-December, are already in the works.
To keep up with the festival and purchase tickets for next year’s event, follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/1090188451502298