JEFFERSON — The elusive but legendary Bigfoot is once again headed to Jefferson — the official Bigfoot capital of Texas — for his annual appearance at the 2019 Texas Bigfoot Conference.
The conference, a two-day event in honor of the Bigfoot creature, is set for Oct. 18 and 19 at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center.
Conference founder Craig Woolheater said on Friday that this year’s conference will feature several notable guest speakers including Cliff Barackman and James “Bobo” Fay from Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot.”
Fay and Barackman will both be featured guests at the Friday night dinner and will share Bigfoot tales with audience members.
Other conference speakers on Saturday include Bigfoot researchers Lyle Blackburn, Shelly Covington-Montana, Chester Moore and Ken Gerhard.
Saturday night’s dinner will be feature Blackburn who will give a Fog Monster update, Woolheater said.
Tickets are on sale now for the Friday and Saturday dinner which will be catered by Bulldog Pizza and Riverport Barbecue, respectively.
Guest speakers and presenters will fill the day on Saturday and weather permitting, attendees will be invited Saturday night to a Bigfoot bonfire at nearby Diamond Don Event center.
“Pam Pierce, the daughter of Charles B. Pierce who directed the 1972 ‘The Legend of Boggy Creek,’ which has become a legend among Bigfoot fans, will host a question and answer,” Woolheater said. “She had the film remastered and it will show at the Robinson Film Center in Shreveport for a week.”
Woolheater encourages interested folks to purchase their general admission tickets to the conference early next week, as last year’s conference sold out.
“We have sold out before and had to turn people away at the door because of the building capacity,” Woolheater said.
Woolheater’s annual Bigfoot conference draws in hundreds of curious Bigfoot believers each year, but he also set up a college scholarship fund benefiting two Jefferson High School graduating seniors each year from proceeds of the conference.
This year’s conference will see the famous Bigfoot statue that is featured each year raffled off to one lucky winner. Raffle tickets are $3 each or two for $5. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the scholarship fund.
Woolheater said he is also working with “Diamond” Don Rainey to possibly host an outdoor Bigfoot Festival in the future in Jefferson.
Woolheater is also working with the Jefferson General Store, which sells several different Bigfoot memorabilia items each year, to set up a permanent Bigfoot section in the store that would feature Bigfoot casts and other items.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets online, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1089369057905059/
The Jefferson Visitor’s Center is located at 305 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.