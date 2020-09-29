JEFFERSON — The Bigfoot Capital of Texas will once again be filled with legend seekers from across the globe as Jefferson is once again the host site of the 19th annual Texas Bigfoot Conference.
Conference Founder Craig Woolheater said the weekend long event is set for Oct. 16-18 at the Jefferson Visitor’s and Transportation Center, located at 305 East Austin street in downtown Jefferson.
In 2018, the city of Jefferson received the official title of “Bigfoot Capital of Texas“ with a mayoral proclamation which still stands today.
“Numerous Marion County residents have reported multiple sightings of mysterious Bigfoot — like creatures in and around Jefferson for decades,” the proclamation read. The proclamation, initiated by Woolheater, also recognizes Jefferson as the “geographical epicenter” of Bigfoot sightings.
Woolheater said this year’s conference must be capped at 75 percent capacity, or about 260 guests, due to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s coronavirus orders.
Tickets are still available to the event, including the Friday and Saturday night catered dinner events.
Guests to this year’s event can expect to hear from some of the best presenters from the field of cryptozoology, as well as have opportunities to study captured evidence and learn about new hunting tools and skills.
“We have Cliff Barackman from the North American Bigfoot Center, Lyle Blackburn from Animal Planet’s ‘Finding Bigfoot,’“ Woolheater said. “We have Shelly Covington-Montana, Texas Monster Hunter Ken Gerhard, author Lija Fisher is new this year and so is Ed Owen from the Dallas Bigfoot Society.”
The Friday night dinner will feature a presentation from Barackman and the Saturday night dinner, which is catered by Riverport Barbecue, will feature a presentation on ”The Legend of Boggy Creek.”
Woolheater’s annual Bigfoot conference draws in hundreds of curious Bigfoot believers each year, but he also set up a college scholarship fund benefiting two Jefferson High School graduating seniors each year from proceeds of the conference. The scholarships are awarded each fall.
Tickets to the event or the dinners may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-texas-bigfoot-conference-tickets-106142306496
A full schedule of the weekend’s event, and other information can be found at the Facebook event page at https://facebook.com/events/s/2020-texas-bigfoot-conference/313582839244716/?ti=icl