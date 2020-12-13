Dozens of bright-eyed children lined the street of Soul Palace restaurant, Saturday, as a caravan of bikers from across Marshall and surrounding areas came bearing gifts to help fulfill their Christmas wishes.
“They’ve been doing it for the last few years,” Candance Pierce, director of the Open Arms Foundation, a local charity, said.
“This year they’re stopping here at Soul Palace for Open Arms Foundation,” said Pierce. “We are very grateful and very thankful. “
The annual Community Bike Ride and Toy Drive benefit families served by the Open Arms Foundation in Marshall as well as the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center in Gladewater.
For the event, motorcyclists from throughout the Marshall, Longview and Gladewater areas rally together to collect toys from designated collection sites, to be delivered for the Christmas season. Bikers are also asked to bring a $10 toy in tow.
“It’s always a blessing,” said Pierce. “We weren’t sure it was going to happen due to the pandemic, but they pulled it off again.”
Cherrelle Williams, of Unique Riders and co-organizer of the event, said the bikers look forward to the event every year.
“Every year we like to do this, so we weren’t going to allow COVID to get in our way,” she said of the challenges of the pandemic.
“We wanted to still be a blessing to other kids that are less fortunate,” Williams said. “Every year we just all get together, and we all put in so much and we sponsor and we come out.”
Williams said the bike ride and toy drive is the brainchild of her brother-in-law, Marlon “Show Boy” Williams, also of Unique Riders.
“Show Boy, my brother-in-law, this is his heart,” said Williams.
And although he wasn’t able to attend on Saturday due to the passing of his and her husband’s mother that same day, being able to carry on the event to help make the children’s Christmas was still important to him, which is why she represented in his place.
“He actually lost his mom today, my husband and my brother-in-law (did),” Cherrelle Williams shared. “But he loves helping the less fortunate. This is his baby; this is his heart; and we just all come together and say yes, we’re all for it.”
It’s always a joy for the bikers to be able to brighten the children’s day.
“It’s very exciting,” Williams said of the event.
“We’re going to keep it going,” she said.
Participating motorcycle clubs were: Hawg Riders, Tha Truth, Urban Creed, Unique Riders, East Texas Performance, Cotton Club, Heavy Hitters and Jazzy Jewels.
Shereka Newson with Kings and Queens Community Center, another sponsor of the event, said she’s grateful for the community support.
“It’s a great turnout,” Newson said Saturday as she watched the children’s faces flush with joy.