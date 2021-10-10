JEFFERSON — Bikers rolled into downtown Jefferson this week to help raise money for a good cause.
Bikers from across the Ark-la-tex joined together Friday and Saturday in downtown Jefferson to take part in the annual East Texas Burn Run, which is hosted by the Phoenix Organization of Jefferson and My Brother’s keepers Motorcycle Club.
Each year, East Texas Burn Run biker rally raises funds to benefit the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation which sponsors child burn survivor campers as they attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville each summer.
Downtown Jefferson was hopping with live music, vendor booths, biker runs, poker tournaments, auctions and good food on Saturday as the annual biker benefit was celebrated.
While this year’s event totals have yet to be tallied, last year’s event raised more than $85,000 for burn survivors.
The weekend long event included a ride for survivors, followed by live performers.
Originally named the Boo Run Burn Benefit after event founder Charles “Boo“ Chaler, who suffered a welding accident that burned more than 95 percent of his body in 1999, the event is now called the East Texas Burn Run and raises funds each year for the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation to help child campers attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville.
In 2014, Jefferson business owners Stan and Michelle Davis, who own Auntie Skinners’ Riverboat Club, took over the Burn Run Biker Benefit, forming the non-profit Phoenix Organization of Jefferson. The event still raises funds for the foundation and the week long summer camp in Scottsville meant to help children burn victims.
Camp I’m Still Me was founded by burn specialist Dr. Kevin Sittig of the University Health Center in Shreveport. Sittig said he founded the camp after a patient’s relative once asked him, “What kind of quality of life with they have now?” Sittig wanted to ensure they had the best.
“I wanted to make sure these survivors still had quality of life,” he said. “So, I went to an existing burn survivor camp in Colorado to see what they did. I went in incognito, without telling the campers I was a doctor, which allowed them to really open up to me. I found out they loved the horseback riding, camping and arts and crafts but hated having to tell their stories to counselors and psychologists on staff, which was required at that camp.”
Sittig said he came back home and decided to start his own camp for East Texas and Louisiana area burn survivors and to make it all about having fun.
To learn more about the East Texas Burn Run or to donate to the cause, visit their website at www.easttexasburnrun.com