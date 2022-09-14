Three performances are planned for the historical Memorial City Hall before the end of the year, with community members able to check out the rock and roll sounds of Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets later this month.
Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets take the stage at Memorial City Hall on Saturday Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The group will transport audiences back to the very beginning of rock-n-roll with hits like “Rock Around The Clock,” “See Ya Later Alligator,” “Shake, Rattle & Roll” and more.
Bill Haley is a rock and roll legend, often referred to as the father of Rock and Roll. Now his Son, Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets, recapture the heyday of his famous father and carry on the tradition his father started.
“Re-creating the music, the feel, the excitement, the authentic stage costuming and the energy, Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets will transport audiences back to the very beginning of Rock and Roll! Audiences will be on their feet, dancing in the aisles and singing along to every song during this incredible show,” said Glenn Barnhart with Memorial City Hall.
The show is sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust. Tickets are on sale now at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling (903) 934-7992.
Then on Oct. 29, Dale Watson and his Lonestars will take the stage at Memorial City Hall at 7:30 a.m.
Watson is a true country music star, with his latest album Call Me Insane recorded in Austin with veteran producer Lloyd Maines. He has been performing his style of honky tonk country music for over two decades, christening his brand of American roots “Ameripolitan” to differentiate it from the current crop of Nashville-based pop country.
Barnhart compared Watsons music to other country stars like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and George Strait as one of the finest country singers and songwriters from the Lone Star State.
Then on Dec. 20, Memorial City Hall will host the Dallas String Quartet for a special event which begins at 7:30 p.m.
The group is described as an international music sensation, with Barnhart stating that they are where Bach meets Bon Jovi.
The Dallas String Quartet is known for interpretations of an eclectic range of styles, creating tasteful renditions of both modern and pop music classics in addition to updated takes on traditional forms of music. They are a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings.
The group released their fifth album in 2019, A Very Merry Christmas with Dallas String Quartet, they presented 10 contemporary interpretations of classic holiday music.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, Stagecoach Media, The Marshall News Messenger, and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support.