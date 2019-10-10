A search warrant executed at 603 Bishop Street in Marshall Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a Marshall man and the seizure of several drugs, guns, stolen tools, cash and more.
"Thursday, October 10, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team members along with a Marshall PD SWAT member executed a search warrant at 603 South Bishop in Marshall, Texas," sheriff's officials reported in a press release.
Officials said the search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic investigators.
"The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, ecstasy, prescription pills, four hand guns, stolen shotgun, stolen aluminum trailer, lawn mowers, weed eaters, chain saw and miscellaneous items," officials said. "Also seized is approximately $5,000 in cash."
Gerald Deshale Maze Sr., 45, of Marshall, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
"The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department continue to work together," said HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher. "This is an ongoing investigation."