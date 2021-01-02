The New Year saw a changing of the guard for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as newly-elected Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher took his oath of office — before a courtroom of family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers — at the stroke of midnight.
“It’s a rather historic occasion in the history of Harrison County,” outgoing and retiring sheriff, Tom McCool, said as he welcomed all to the momentous event, which took place in the County Court-at-Law courtroom.
“It is an honor for me to conduct this as my last official act as sheriff,” said McCool. “Sheriff Fletcher, taking the oath of office will be his first official act as your sheriff of Harrison County.”
As he prepared to administer the oath of office to the new sheriff, McCool asked Lt. Hilton Poindexter to offer a prayer. Praying, Poindexter asked God to be with Sheriff Fletcher as he leads and guides the department.
“We ask that you give him the wisdom and the courage,” Poindexter prayed.
He also said a special prayer for Fletcher’s family — wife Lauren, and their two daughters Kaylee and Kynlee — who were all present.
“We ask that you protect us, men and women of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement,” Poindexter prayed.
McCool asked for assurance that the oath will not interfere with obligations of family or faith. Removing his hat and with his left hand rested on the Holy Bible and right hand raised, Fletcher proceeded with his first order of official duty — taking his oath to solemnly swear to faithfully execute the duties of the office of sheriff of Harrison County and the state of Texas; and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and this state.
Following the oath, his wife, Lauren, had the honor of pinning on him the official badge of the Harrison County Sheriff.
“It is our hope and our belief that you will wear this with dignity and pride, honor and humility,” McCool told the new leader as he introduced Fletcher as the official sheriff for Harrison County.
The introduction was followed by a rousing applause. Sheriff Fletcher was humbled by the overwhelming support.
“Oh, wow,” he exclaimed, following the culmination of his oath, which was met with heartfelt cheers.
As he congratulated outgoing sheriff McCool on his retirement, Fletcher reflected on how his own career has become full circle.
“Twenty years ago tonight, we stood downstairs. I came up here with my dad as a kid that was about (to start) a journey in the Harrison County Jail. Hearing Sheriff McCool talk, I knew him, but not closely back then, and I didn’t know that he would be swearing me into his office 20 years later.
“It’s funny how things work out,” Fletcher beamed.
The new sheriff said he’s enjoyed his years at the sheriff’s office and looks forward to many more serving Harrison County.
“I’m not anywhere near tired yet,” said Fletcher. “We’re just getting started, and I look forward to the days ahead for our county.
“Nobody’s perfect, but we’re going to do our best and we’re going to serve and protect with professionalism and integrity and accountability and teamwork and we’re just going to make it work,” he said.
Fletcher shared how thankful he is for the smooth transition.
“I’m definitely not inheriting a problem,” he said. “Sheriff McCool has built a wonderful department, and has really made my transition easy as it can be. He’s been a great mentor to me. He’s always taken care of me. And I’ll never forget how I got here. I appreciate that.”
Fletcher introduced his new administrative team — Chief Deputy Hall Reavis and CID (Criminal Investigations Division) and Patrol Captain Tyler Owen.
“I think the world of both of these men,” said Fletcher. “They are truly something special to me. They will help us go to that next level.”
Fletcher took the moment to officially swear in the officials, along with his graveyard shift, which was also present.
“I’ve never been prouder in my life of a group of people that have come so far,” the new sheriff said. “This is probably the proudest day of my life. Next to my family, I can’t think of a bigger accomplishment that I could’ve done. I couldn’t be happier.
“I look forward to 20 years with y’all if the county will have me. We’re going to do our best,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “These guys are the front line. They’re going to be out there doing their best. If they do what they’re supposed to do and I do what I’m supposed to do, then we’ll be here a long time.”
FULL CIRCLE
Thanking McCool again for support, Fletcher reflected on his own path to becoming sheriff. Born into a law enforcement family, Fletcher always knew he’d run for sheriff, but didn’t know he’d realize his dream so soon. He shared how McCool encouraged him to go ahead and go for it, while eating lunch one day.
“When I made chief deputy three years ago I was going to be running for sheriff, hopefully, four years from now. It wasn’t going to be right now. And then we went to lunch one day,” Fletcher chuckled as he reminisced, “and we drove up to Caddo and had lunch at Big Pines. By the time we got back, I was running for sheriff.
“That’s really how it happened,” he shared.
“He knew I could do it and he stood behind me and supported me; and everywhere I am right now is because of this man,” he said of McCool. “He’s like a second father to me.
“I grew up in a law enforcement family. My granddaddy is a retired trooper. My daddy retired from the Marshall Police Department. I’m here at the sheriff’s office,” said Fletcher, sharing the passion his family has for the career. “When it’s in your blood, it’s just in your blood. It’s what you do.”
After ending his swearing-in ceremony, the new sheriff continued the festivities at 10 a.m. Friday, conducting a swearing-in ceremony for his entire department on the west end of the historic 1901 county courthouse.
Sharing how honored he is to serve as sheriff, Fletcher reiterated he looks forward to what’s in store.
“Hopefully 2021 is going to be a great year for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens,” he said.
Sheriff Fletcher reminded them that being a deputy sheriff is a great responsibility. He recited the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics also as a reminder of their fundamental duty — to serve mankind, safeguard lives and properties, protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder, and to respect the Constitutional rights of all men to liberty, equality and justice.
“You men and women make up what is known as the thin blue line,” he said.
“We will answer our call of duty because if we don’t then who will,” Fletcher continued. “We will serve and protect our citizens to the best of our ability with honor, integrity, professionalism, accountability and teamwork.”
Closing the ceremony, Fletcher uttered his own special prayer, asking for God’s protection as he protects others.
“Be my strength as I enforce the law, my guide as I lead all to justice; and my source of good as I work against evil,” the new sheriff prayed.
“I look forward to serving with you,” he told his officers.
PASSING THE TORCH
Speaking with the News Messenger about his retirement, McCool, shared that he has the utmost confidence in Fletcher and supports him wholeheartedly.
“I anticipated that he would probably win that election. I felt the odds were in his favor, and of course I endorsed him,” said McCool. “He’s worked for me for 19 years. And so I know him. I knew him way before he was ever an officer, and knew his grandfather, knew his daddy; both wonderful officers.”
McCool said he’s proud of Fletcher and the leadership he’s exhibited in his prior role as chief deputy, and leading up to his election.
“Beginning the year 2020, I started turning a lot of things over to Sheriff Fletcher, to allow him to become as familiar as he possibly could with the responsibilities of this job,” said McCool. “No one really knows what it is until they put their boots under this desk.
“But there were a lot of things that I thought we could accomplish throughout the year and that was getting Sheriff Fletcher familiar with working with the Harrison County Commissioners Court, allowing him the opportunity to develop a good working relationship with Judge Sims, and all of that has occurred during this year,” said McCool. “It’s turned out just beautifully.”
McCool said he’s certain that the new sheriff will continue to build upon the partnership already established with the county commissioners court and fellow county offices.
“You’ve never heard or seen a fuss between this office and any other office of government, and you’re not going to in this coming administration,” said McCool. “Sheriff Fletcher has already demonstrated his ability to work with these other departments and to work with the judge.
“I think he’s done an outstanding job this (past 2020) year,” he said.
McCool said Fletcher is well prepared for the task head, and is the right person for the job.
“He is the most qualified, most experienced and the best trained individual to ever assume this office,” McCool praised. “And now he’s the most experienced in this office, because he’s been doing it.
“He’s been making these decisions for nearly a year now — organizational decisions, budget decisions, and so forth. So he knows what it’s about,” said McCool. “I have agreed with those decisions 110 percent.”
McCool said he’s left the new leader with some words of wisdom that will further help him throughout his career.
“I have preached to BJ continually, how very simple this job is. People, in my view, do not expect a whole lot. They expect a public office holder to be honest. They expect to be treated fairly, and if they need some help, and if it’s within that office holder’s ability, legally and ethically to do so, they expect that elected official to help them,” said McCool. “That’s all they want.”
“So, that’s what we’ve tried to do here. And I feel very confident that’s exactly what Sheriff Fletcher is going to try to do,” he said.
McCool said he’s impressed with the administrative team that Fletcher has put together, bringing on Reavis and Owen.
“He’s a very mature young man. He’s going to be outstanding for this community, and for this department, and the people he’s brought in to support him and to make all this work, I just cannot say enough about what top quality people those are,” said McCool.