Republican Brandon “BJ” Fletcher prevailed in the hotly contested Harrison County sheriff’s race against Democratic candidate George Gill, leading by an overwhelming margin.
The unofficial totals, including absentee, early and Election Day numbers show that Fletcher nabbed 21,331 votes or 73.85 percent of the vote. Longtime Marshall Police Department officer, Gill, received 7,552 or 26.15 percent of the vote.
Fletcher, who is currently the chief deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, also led in early voting totals, garnering 73.52 percent of the votes or 18,443 votes to Gill’s 26.48 percent or 6,641 votes.
The tallying of results was completed early Wednesday morning.
Upon learning the results Wednesday morning, Gill accepted his loss gracefully. He thanked his supporters and expressed his congratulations to his opponent on the win.
“I want to thank the good Lord and all my supporters for believing in me,” Gill told the News Messenger.
“We fought a hard fight, but like I said the best man wins, and I hope he gets in and do the best he can,” said Gill. “I want to say, good luck to BJ Fletcher.”
Gill said he’ll remain active in the community, working for MPD, and he looks forward to running again for the office of sheriff in the future.
“If the good Lord blesses me to live another four years, I’m going to do it again,” he said. Gill said he believes: “You just don’t quit, just continue on and you’ll achieve your goal.”
“I fought a hard fight,” he said.
Fletcher said he’s excited about his victory and is ready to continue to make strides at the sheriff’s office.
“I’m ready to get to work and (with) boots on the ground as far as just keep doing what we do,” Fletcher told the News Messenger Wednesday morning.
He said HCSO is suppressing crime and keeping the community safe.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we do,” Fletcher reiterated. “We’re going to have some good days ahead and I’m looking forward to getting to work and serving in that new capacity and giving back to our community.”
During his campaign, the sheriff-elect noted that protecting and serving the citizens of Harrison County is of the utmost importance to him.
“Harrison County is my home; it is where I’ve spent my whole life and where I am raising my children,” Fletcher said during his campaign. “I’m invested in this community, and I will see to it that it’s protected.
“I’ve spent half of my life working at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a job I love, and will continue to work to make this office the best it can be for our citizens,” he added. “I want this office to represent Harrison County to the fullest.
Fletcher noted that he’s spent his entire career at HCSO, and have served in various capacities. He’s worked in the jail, on patrol, as patrol supervisor, in the Criminal Investigation Division, and in his current role as chief deputy.
Throughout his law enforcement career, Fletcher has obtained a jailer license and peace officer license. Additionally, he’s a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor, and is certified in: Advanced Interview and Interrogation Techniques, Advanced Practical Homicide Investigation, and Advanced Firearms Instructor, to name a few. The sheriff-elect also serves as the range master and the Emergency Response Team commander.
Additionally, he boasts more than 1,800 hours of continuing education. Fletcher has also worked with jail standards, TCOLE audits and hand-in-hand with the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
On Wednesday, Fletcher thanked his supporters and said he’s looking forward to serving everyone as the county’s new sheriff.
“I thank everybody who voted and to the ones that supported me, I thank them greatly,” said Fletcher.
“But to everybody, whether they did or didn’t, I’m here to serve them and I will help and do whatever is needed to assist them,” he said.
