What could be better than handmade, organic beauty products that are locally sourced? Making them yourself.
This is exactly the opportunity that Raven Lenz with Black Bird Bathhouse, at 302 N. Washington in Marshall, is offering to community members with her new DIY Bar.
“This is something we have wanted to do for a long time,” Lenz said.
This new portion of the store offers community members the opportunity to make and personalize some of the many products made and sold at Black Bird Bathhouse. Community members can stop in for one of the stores many planned events, or book a private party and choose which product you want to make.
Lenz said that for the first month, community members can stop in to make whipped body butters on July 14, an exfoliating loofah soap on July 17, moisture rich hair and body spray on July 24, an organic fair trade sugar scrub on July 21 and foaming facial scrubs on July 31.
Additional events are planned for the following month, with Lenz stating that they plan to extend the bar to cover a wider range of products as time goes on.
“We will be adding a few items, it won’t be everything in our store because we want to be sure everyone gets to go home with their products that day,” she said.
The bar has been in the works for many months, with Lenz and her daughter, Jaleigh, working to create a space where community members can try their hand at the recipes the two use to create the stores many products.
Whether trying it for the first time during a special event, or booking a private party for your friends or family, community members can expect to go home with a personalized finished product.
The process begins with community members determining the ingredients and adds ins they want in their product, including a variety of oils, exfoliants, scents, essential oils and natural color options.
After selections are made, Lenz helps participants mix their products, adding in extras as they go until finally, they get to go home with a final product.
Classes run between $10 and $20 depending on the product being made. Community members can keep up with special events at Black Bird Bathhouse’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blackbirdbathllc.