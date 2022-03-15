Locally owned Black Bird Bathhouse has a new home, and its right across the street from its old one.
Owner Raven Lenz said that the new store, located at 311 N Washington Ave. in downtown Marshall, offers the business both more space, and an opportunity to continue to expand its collection.
“We are just so excited about opening back up,” Lenz said.
The business moved into the new space March 1, and has been working through that time with help from Trey Jackson and MaryLynne O’Neal, both with other local businesses, to get the business up and running. The group was able to successfully open the business last Friday.
Lenz said that the location is 1800 sq. ft., and now offers the store the opportunity, and space, to continue to grow their products.
She explained that thanks to the new space, the store is now making plans to expands its line of men’s products, as well as expand its line of all natural facial care products.
Additionally, the store is already preparing to launch seven new types of bath bombs, as well as other new products in the near future.
She said that along with the new expansion, the store is still working on expanding into the space even more, turning the back room into an additional product show room. Lenz said that the store also plans to redo the buildings back entrance, offering a nice sitting area as well as a back entrance for customers during any planned construction.
“It is just exciting to be able to continue to expand my business with my business partner and daughter,” Lenz said.
The expansion also give the store the opportunity to expand what they offer during the new Saturday Market events planned by Lenz, which take place every first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Washington Street.
Lenz said that the new market event started for the first time this month, and is looking to provide community members with the opportunity to buy products from a wide range of local vendors.
Any local vendors interested in participating in the monthly market are invited to reach out to Lenz at blackbirdbathllc@gmail.com for more information.
Community members can learn more about Black Bird Bathhouse as well as keep up with what new products they have available by going to www.facebook.com/blackbirdbathllc.