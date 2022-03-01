Throughout the month of February, the Office of Multicultural Affairs at East Texas Baptist University is honoring the rich contributions of African Americans to our communities, culture, and country by hosting Black History Month (BHM) events on the ETBU campus.
“It is great being able to celebrate Black History Month,” ETBU Assistant VP for Student Engagement and Dean of Students Holly Edwards says. “We look forward to the upcoming events that will round out our celebration, including our annual African American Read-In.”
Events that took place earlier this month were Wardrobe Wednesday, Protect Your Crown, Love and Mental Health, and Food Truck Tuesday. ETBU’s Joyful Praise Ministry hosted an Open Mic Night where guests shared a song, poem, or spoken word piece. One of the most popular events and a hallmark of ETBU’s BHM events is Real Talk, a guided discussion about current topics and events presented by the Black Student Association (BSA).
“Real Talk is about us coming together to discuss African American current events and topics,” ETBU Student Success Specialist Landin Brown explains. “It is a chance for people of all backgrounds, races, or ethnicities to share how they feel about the institution, see what we can improve on, and discuss how everybody can feel a sense of welcome and belonging. It gives us a sense of perspective and allows everyone a voice in how we can be better and feel comfortable in who we are and our ability to embrace our culture.”
As part of ETBU’s ongoing effort to increase student inclusion and diversity, ETBU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs was established in 2020 to create a Christ-centered, inclusive, and equitable environment encouraging all students to celebrate their heritage while also understanding, valuing, and embracing the cultural diversity of others. With a focus on student perspective and voice, the Student Leadership Advisory Board (SLAB) was established during the summer of 2020 to aid in forming new opportunities for minority students and to promote ethnic diversity and multicultural education. SLAB was instrumental in casting the vision for ETBU’s Office Multicultural Affairs. The difference SLAB makes, especially as it pertains to ETBU’s BHM events, is not lost on ETBU Assistant Professor of Communication Dr. Angela Anima-Korang.
“I see a heightened sense of engagement and excitement building around the activities planned for BHM at ETBU. It adds on to the culture of diversity by encouraging open discussions, allowing students to celebrate their uniqueness and excellence, and of course, it gives students, staff, and faculty the opportunity to contribute to the greater dialogue on BHM.”
East Texas Baptist’s Black History Month activities will culminate with the African American Read-in Celebration, where students, faculty, and staff are invited to enjoy literature readings and worship that shine a light on cultural diversity.