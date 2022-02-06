Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a multi-part series on the history of Marshall’s musical history, and the Black residents who created the legacy of music we know today.
In 2010 Marshall city officials made official something that at least half of the Marshall community had known for a long time: Marshall is the birth place of Boogie Woogie music.
The linking of the legacy of the birth of the music to the small town of Marshall in East Texas was uncovered largely by researcher John Tennison, who worked with previous councilmember Gail Beil and others later on to come to find the truth of Marshall’s legacy.
A legacy which stems exclusively from the Black members of the Marshall and Harrison County community.
An article previously printed in the News Messenger, stemming from Tennison’s research, stated that historical researchers recognized the origin of Boogie Woogie music as coming from the East Texas area since the 1930’s, but until work done by Tennison could not further pinpoint its exact birth place.
Boogie Woogie is a style of blues music traditionally described as using a piano like a drum, or to make the piano sound like a drum or like a train. It is well known as a large influence to the current genres of Rock n’ Roll, gospel, country western music and more.
The credit for the creation of Boogie Woogie music is given exclusively to Black former slaves, who after finding freedom in the 1870’s brought their traditional drum-centric style of music to the new instruments that were previously unavailable to them.
The influence of the growing industrial railway system during the same time was an incredibly important influence as well to the Black musicians, who historians said worked to replicate the sounds of the trains through the piano music.
In his research, Tenison described three key elements to the creation of this new style of music; being located in the Piney Woods of East Texas, freed Black community members working in logging camps and railroad construction, and the location of a railroad “hub” close by.
Based on these three elements, with Harrison County hosting the largest population of Black people at the time, and Marshall being the only railroad hub in the area, it was concluded that those Black former slaves who lived their lives in Harrison County gave birth to one of the most influential genres of music.
Today Marshall is working on reshaping itself to a more modern image, one that reflects its history. One aspect of this history brought up again and again by city officials is to make Marshall a recognizable hub for music and the arts in East Texas, considering its history as one of the birth places for new musical styles.
Recently world renowned country musician Dale Watson commemorated Marshall’s legacy as the birthplace of Boogie Woogie in a new song he wrote, “Marshall Boogie”.
Watson said that when he moved to the area from his home town across the state, he had no idea about Marshall’s legacy as the birthplace of this music, but after he discovered it, he found himself just like so many decades before him, riding on the Amtrak train inspired by the sounds, writing a new Boogie Woogie tune inspired by small town Marshall.
A legacy owed entirely to Black musicians, many of whom who’s families still reside here in Marshall, Harrison County.