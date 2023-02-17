As the commemoration of national Black History Month begins, the local African American Celebration Committee is excited to announce the city’s inaugural Black History Month parade, starting at noon, Saturday, Feb. 18 in downtown Marshall.
“This is the first annual parade that we’ve had,” committee member Winnie Winkley said. “We were supposed to have it last year but due to the inclement weather, we had to postpone that. We were so excited about it.”
The committee is just as excited to move forward with plans for this year’s event as they celebrate with the 2023 national theme: “Black Resistance.”
For the parade, the committee is reaching out to various groups, including churches, drill teams, bands, trail riders, civic organizations, cheerleaders, colleges, businesses and more to participate.
The parade will begin in downtown Marshall and will follow the same route as the annual Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade.
The parade is the brainchild of AACC founder, Sharon Johnson, an educator who coordinated annual Black History Month talent shows and programs in the past. Johnson was inspired last year to bring back a celebration to the Marshall community and sought volunteers to form the AACC.
“Our mission is basically just to highlight African American culture, the heritage and unity,” Johnson shared previously. “We want to showcase the best and the brightest in our community and commemorate the legacy of our ancestors.”
“We just want to make this African American History Month Parade unforgettable,” she said before. “Our goal, moving forward, as a group, is just basically to enhance awareness locally of the rich heritage through a communitywide celebration. We just want to highlight the contributions of local and national people of color, and increase the understanding of our history.”