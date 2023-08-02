KARNACK — A spirit of resurgence filled the air as Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization (CPR) presented Blackberry Jam 2.0 at the historic George Washington Carver School this past Saturday.
“We’re just grateful for the support and grateful everyone came out to enjoy the facility,” said Carver CPR Founder Henryett Lovely Porter, who is also a Karnack alumni and former elementary principal at the historic school.
Saturday’s communitywide block party not only aimed to bring the community together for a day of friendly family fun, but also aimed to bring awareness to the restoration efforts of the historic George Washington Carver Elementary School building, which is now home to the Carver CPR nonprofit.
Thus the idea of a Blackberry Jam was born. Inspired by the blackberry plants that envelop the historic gem, Porter hopes the festival will become a cherished tradition in the community, much like Gilmer’s Yamboree or Marshall’s FireAntFestival, drawing all together at one of Karnack’s most significant sites.
“It’s a beautiful historic building where we want people to gather together, relax, sit on the porch, meet and greet and fellowship,” she said. “We’re real excited about it.”
Porter, along with her family, renovated the former school building about a year ago, repurposing it as a multipurpose community center, which houses her nonprofit Carver CPR.
Saturday’s Blackberry Jam 2.0 was a continuation of the organization’s second annual festival, which was partially delayed in June due to an unexpected blackout caused by destructive storms.
Saturday’s event saw an excited group of community members and friends, who were all thrilled about the revival of community activities, hosted at the historic building.
Nakita Pemberton, of “Kita’s Kafe,” said she was especially thrilled to participate as a vendor since recently returning to her hometown from the big city.
“This is my hometown. It’s a real good feeling to be here,” said Pemberton, sharing how Saturday’s festivities brought back some great childhood memories.
“I remember playing on the playground, running the halls and going to the office,” she chuckled.
For Saturday’s event, Pemberton, along with her husband Kelvin, known as “Big George,” served up their specialty turkey delights, including “The Big George” turkey nachos, turkey hot dogs and turkey legs.
“The turkey legs are from Bell’s Barbecue, the best in Karnack,” said Pemberton, sharing that’s her father’s establishment.
Jaymi Dudley, who operates “The Bling Sisters Boutique” with her sister Jynifer Childress, was also pleased to participate in Saturday’s event, offering a variety of fashionable jewelry.
“It is such an honor and a blessing to come be a vendor at Carver CPR Annual Blackberry Jam, thanks to Aunt Henryett, who we call Aunt Pebbles; because our family grew up here!” said Dudley. “Jynifer, my business partner and sister, went to school here which makes it so special to come back and be able to give back in the form of smiles from our customers!”
It was especially exciting for Dudley to be reunited with her high school teacher, Gloria Jones, who came to support the festival.
“Mrs. Jones, my high school teacher, was thoughtful and purchased a piece for a friend,” said Dudley.
“My sister and I enjoy events, our main goals are to make others smile, try to get our customers to think of others, and hopefully make everyone who wear a piece of jewelry from Bling Sisters Boutique feel good!”
Other vendors at Saturday’s Blackberry Jam included Kimberly Miles of “Ms. Kim’s Pecan Pie Treats,” specializing in homemade pecan baked goods, including, mini pecan pies, pecan pralines, pecan pie cookies, pecan pie bars and more.
The State Burners Motorcycle Club also joined in the festivities, parading their bikes around the grounds. Other activities for the day included children’s games, line dancing, a domino and spades tournament, an Ol’ Skool Jam, and a fun-filled fireworks show for all to enjoy. Ice cream along with “a smidge” of blackberry cobbler was also served.