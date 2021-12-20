Editor’s Note: This story is the second part of an ongoing series delving into the issue of blight in the Marshall community and how a new vacant property ordinance will affect that problem.
The Marshall City Council unanimously passed a vacant property registration ordinance during last week’s meeting that city staff have been working on for months.
The ordinance passes, what happens now?
The official Vacant Property Ordinance was passed last week by the Marshall City Council, after Community and Economic Director Fabio Angell presented the item during the meeting. Angell has previously stated that the ordinance would be fully operational should be fully operational in January 2022.
The ordinance states that the official purpose is “to protect the public health, safety and welfare of Marshall citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant structures, the submission of a vacant structure plan of action and the payment of an annual registration fee in order to monitor, inspect and record the condition of vacant structures.
“Further, this chapter serves to preserve property and reduce fire safety hazards and unlawful, temporary occupancy by transients. The provisions in this chapter are cumulative of all City ordinances. The goal of this chapter is to ensure that a vacant property owner puts property to its best and highest use and keeps property occupied.”
Any property vacant for more than 90 days is required to register with the city — or within 21 days of written notice from the city.
Owners required to register for the ordinance will also be required to pay registration and inspection fees, which will range as follows:
- Properties of 2,500 square footage or less — $500
- Properties between 2,500 SF up to 10,000 SF — $750
- Properties above 10,000 SF — $1,000
- All renewals are at the following fee structure.
- Properties of 2,500 SF or less — $1,000
- Properties between 2,500 SF up to 10,000 SF — $1,500
- Properties above 10,000 SF — $2,000
More information on the ordinance and what to expect now that it has passed can be found at here.A third party entity has been hired by the city to run the new vacant property registry, and will serve the purpose of collecting information on owners and then contacting them to register them for the new registry as well as collecting all applicable fees.
This information, and the fee money, is then passed on to the City of Marshall. Information on property owners, including those properties whose owners could not be traced, is then passed along to the Code Enforcement Department.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Aleena Sepulvado said that once this information is passed onto them, there is a specific number of steps the city can take to address the problem.
If the owner of record is known to the city, a first notice of violation will be mailed to them, allowing for 14 days to either resolve the violation or contact the office to develop a plan of action.
The department will then return to reinspect the property, and if the violation is still not dealt with and the owner has not yet contacted the department, another notice of violation is sent to the owner or the department stakes a violation notice on the property and allows another 14 days to resolve the issue.
If the issue is still unresolved after 14 days, Sepulvado said that the Code Enforcement Department then marks the case for court action and prepares a file to send to the Municipal Court.
However, if the owner is still unknown, the Code Enforcement Department does their own investigation into the property. If the owner is still unable to be found, then Sepulvado said the department checks the property tax records.
“If taxes are significantly delinquent, we will forward it to HCAD for foreclosure,” Sepulvado said, “If taxes are current, but we are unable to locate any information to be able to contact property owner or caretaker, we have hit a dead end.”
What’s the problem, why is it important?
The News Messenger, through a freedom of information act, obtained property tax records for properties throughout the City of Marshall.
Over 250 properties were identified within the city as either not having a registered owner listed, being three years or more behind on property tax records, or both.
Angell stated previously that one goal of the ordinance was to get properties that are vacant back on the tax roll, making all 250 structures subject to the ordinance.
Many of these structures identified through property tax records would be subject to an action plan, or immediately identified as unsafe and moved to demolition, according to the city’s new ordinance.
Whether or not Marshall has an unusually high, average or low amount of blight within the city compared to other municipalities is unknown, according the Angell, who said that there is no state or region-wide data to compare our city to.
“It is enough that we as locals do feel a strong need to address blight in our city. Our records do show that 175 properties more or less are labeled ‘substandard structures’,” Angell said, “Blight can also be thought of as a single vacant property not properly maintained requiring some code enforcement action. We have about 500 of these properties in our city.”
Julia Williams with the Newtown Neighborhood Association has been an advocate for the ordinance, among other measures, and for the city to do to address the blight faced by Marshall communities.
She says that the importance of addressing the issue of blight within a community is not only a financial concern, where the structures can affect property values, but also a more personal issue.
“For the youth that live in a neighborhood where there is a high level of blight, I can’t emphasize enough the importance on the moral of those children that is,” Williams said, “You feel like you don’t deserve to live somewhere nice, it’s demoralizing to them.”
She also emphasized that without community support blight continues to grow, but if blight is already present in a community, the community does not feel motivated or proud to be part of the group. This creates a situation where passiveness and blight grow hand in hand.
“We want people who are proud of where they come from and work hard to be sure it remains a place to be proud of,” Williams said, “How are people supposed to proud to live somewhere if there is a dilapidated house right next door?”
The financial side
Williams said that the City of Marshall had some success in addressing blight in the community in previous years, including 2020 when they tore down nine separate properties.
Williams provided documents showing that six locations including 1904 Circle, 101 East Ave., 211 Draw St., 904 Grove St., 307 N. Alamo St. and 603 S. Carter St. all had property demolished by the city in 2020 utilizing money from the general funds. The city spent $34,800 on the project.
The additional three properties at 602 Callum St., 408 Water and 1001 Fry St. were demolished utilizing Community Development Block Grant funds, which totaled $14,850.
In total, the city spent $49,650 in 2020 to demolish property within city limits; a trend that Williams said was halted in 2021.
Angell said that the average cost to tear down a property for the city was around $10,000.
“The practical aspect is really to address blight that has accumulated for several years,” Angell said, “Also, as you say, an important aspect of the ordinance is to use it as a prevention tool, so that later generations can use tax payer’s money to fund worthy projects because blight is being kept in check.”
If the city were to restart the trend from 2020, demolishing around nine substandard properties a year at the price tag of $10,000, it would take the city almost 20 years to address the 175 substandard properties already identified, at the cost of $1.75 million.
The cost of not addressing the issue however, according to Angell, is that blight is allowed to continue to grow in the community. The problem, he says, will not address itself, and that it is up to the Marshall city employees and community members to bring an end to blight.
“This is not a money making project for the city,” Angell said, “This is a way for us to fix an issue that has been going on for a long time.”