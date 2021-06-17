LifeShare Blood Center is planning to host four blood drives around the Marshall area this month, to assist the company in replenishing a drastically-depleted blood supply.
“As of yesterday, our blood supply is in critical condition,” Christian Metcalfe with LifeShare said.
Metcalfe said that in order to operate successfully, LifeShare needs a three-day supply of blood, or about 532 O Negative units of blood. Right now they are currently at less than a day’s supply.
“The last time I checked, we had less than 200 units,” Metcalfe said.
The consequences of this shortage are that the hospitals that LifeShare supplies are forced to postpone surgeries and other medical procedures, simply because they cannot perform them without the needed amount of blood.
This largely affects cancer patients, those with sickle cell disease, mothers and babies who are born prematurely, and those who have traumatic accidents or other injuries.
“What I hope people know is that cancer patients are our largest supply, so there’s a very high chance that the blood you donate will at least in part go to help someone who is battling cancer,” Metcalfe said.
The first drive kicks off today, June 17, at the Marshall Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 601 S. Grove St. on the Lifeshare bus.
LifeShare will also be hosting a blood drive at Walmart in Marshall from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 on the Lifeshare bus.
Additionally, the Marshall Lions Club will be hosting a LifeShare blood drive on June 23 from noon to 5 p.m. on the LifeShare Bus at 1306 S. Washington Ave.
Cajun Tex in Marshall will round of the month of donations on June 25 when they host a blood drive on the LifeShare bus outside of the restaurant.
“Marshall has been really good to us so far, so we are hosting a few in the area to help get our supply up again,” Metcalfe said.
For more information on local blood drives, and how you can help go to www.lifeshare.org/give.