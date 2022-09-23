Company heads, community leaders and employees of Blue Cross Blue Shield all gathered together at the company’s Marshall office on Thursday to celebrate their 25th anniversary in Marshall.
“I am very proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish here in Marshall,” said Renee Oswald with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The business officially opened its doors in 1997, operating at the time with just 150 employees in Marshall. Today, the location has 230 employees with an additional 270 tele-employees and plans to continue to grow.
Around 20 of the original 150 employees that started with the company in Marshall are still with the business today, with those employees recognized during Thursday’s event.
Representatives from a number of Marshall organizations, including Stacia Runnels with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and Jeremy Spears with the Marshall Economic Development Corporation, were also in attendance at the event, speaking with the community about partnerships that helped to attract Blue Cross to Marshall.
“Blue Cross has always been a dedicated volunteer basis, and an important part of our community since you arrived,” Runnels said.
She stated that the company was actually recognized by the chamber as its Industry of the Year, and has a long running reputation of dedicated community service from its volunteers.
In fact, in a companywide recognition, two members of the Marshall office were recognized previously as Blue Cross Blue Shield’s volunteer of the year for their continued work in Marshall.
Spear discussed MEDCO’s role in attracting the business to the city, and the desire from both MEDCO and the Marshall Mall, at the time, to bring an important industry like Blue Cross Blue Shield to Marshall.
“I would like you all to know how important it is to us to have you here in Marshall,” Spears said.
Community members in attendance at the event also heard from Mayor Amy Ware, who discussed the just how important it was to Marshall to have Blue Cross Blue Shield come to the area, and stay for 25 years.
“It was a huge thing to Marshall to have these professional jobs here, and not have people required to drive to other cities who live here to work these kinds of jobs,” Ware said, “We have had a great 25 years and we can’t wait to see another 25 more.”
Two representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield corporate were also present at the event, Mark Washington and Patty Escoe, who addressed the community in attendance.
Washington recognized all of the companies employees present at the event, thanking them all for their dedicated service.
“This is an important and valued site,” Washington said.
He remembered one instance in 2005 when hurricane Katrina ravaged the company’s neighbors in Louisiana, during which time employees of the Marshall office came together to assist.
“They all got together and gathered socks, toiletries, clothes and anything else the evacuees may have needed to give to them,” Washington said, “Their dedicated community service is amazing.”
Escoe, who worked for a while out of the Marshall office before moving up in the company, said that she always remembered most about Marshall how welcoming it was, and how much fun the Halloween and Christmas parties were.
“This office serves a big role in the company, and in this community,” she said.
Additionally during the event, the chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the 25 year anniversary of the business. A time capsule from a decade ago was also unveiled at the event for those in attendance to look through.