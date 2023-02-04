Local author and historian Carolyn Purnell has officially published her second book, Blue Jeans, a historical look at the culture and versatility of the well known garment. Purnell will meet with community members to discuss the recent publication on Feb. 7 at the Ginnocchio restaurant.
The event will be both a book reading and signing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the restaurant. The event will last an hour, and is free and open to the public to attend.
Blue Jeans is the second book Purnell has published, and is described as an in-depth look at the history, changing cultural symbolism, and other aspects of the American blue jeans.
“While Americans have accepted jeans as a symbol of their culture, jeans have become a global consumer product category. Levi Strauss made blue jeans in the 1870s to withstand the hard work of mining, but denim has since become the epitome of leisure. In the 1950s, celebrities like Marlon Brando transformed the utilitarian clothing of industrial labor into a glamorous statement of youthful rebellion, and now, you can find jeans on chic fashion runways. Blue Jeans considers the versatility of this iconic garment and investigates what makes denim such a flexible symbol, ready to fit any context, meaning, and body,” the description of Blue Jeans reads.
Blue Jeans, released by Bloomsbury Publishing, is 160 pages and is available in e-book and print versions on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Bookshop.org, and other online retailers. Limited copies will also be available for purchase for $15 at the Ginocchio event.
Purnell is also the author of The Sensational Past: How the Enlightenment Changed the Way We Use Our Senses, which was published in 2017. She earned her Ph.D. in history from University of Chicago, and her work has appeared in publications including Psychology Today, Wall Street Journal, and CityLab by The Atlantic.
She has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Huntington Library, Georges Lurcy Foundation, Brown Foundation of Fellows, and French Society for Historical Studies.
The book reading event will be held at the restaurant located at 707 N. Washington Ave., with anyone interested in dining at the Ginocchio after the event encouraged to call ahead of time to make reservations at (903) 927-1400.
Community members can also learn more about Purnell and her work by visiting her website at www.carolynpurnell.com.