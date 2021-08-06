The locally owned Blue Like Safety Solutions hosted a grand opening ceremony for its new Marshall office, located in the historical Arnot House at 306 W. Houston.
Owner Doug Smith said that the company offers a wide range of consulting and safety services, backed by a local face with 22 years of law enforcement experience.
“With this location, we are central, people can come by and see a face they know and come have everything they need of taken care of locally,” Smith said.
The company offers on-site drug and alcohol testing, including hair follicle testing, along with safety and incident consulting. They also offer training services, including First Aid/CPR/AED training, Fire Safety training, Hand & Power Took Safety, Emergency Response plans and much more.
Smith said that the company will now offer in-office testing and training options, along with their usual mobile options that can come to any location or business.
“Were a one-stop shop for all your safety and testing needs,” Smith said.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce came out to the business’s new office to congratulate them on their success and welcome them officially to Marshall.
Chamber Executive Director Stacia Runnels handed off the “key to the city” to Smith before officially cutting the ribbon to officially open the location.
“We are happy to have you hear and to welcome you here to Marshall,” Runnels said.
This is the second chamber ribbon cutting ceremony for Blue Line Safety Solutions, with one hosted just 11 months ago when Smith opened up the business and ran it from his home.
“What we are doing here, no one else is Marshall does,” Smith said, “And you don’t have to worry about going to some random testing center, you can call us up, we can come to you or you can come in and get it done in 15 minutes.”
For more information on what Blue Line Safety Solutions has to offer community members can go to their website at www.bluelinesafetysolutions.com, or give them a call at (903) 926-1740.