Members of the Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant Restoration Advisory Board heard updates from a number of groups regarding the ongoing clean-up project at the old site at a meeting this week.
The Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant in Karnack stands near Caddo Lake and hosted manufacturing of TNT, military-grade pyrotechnics and rocket motors throughout its 50-plus years of operations, from 1941 to 1997. Since its closure, the U.S. Army and contracted companies have attempted to remove hazardous contaminants from the property that could threaten soil and water health.
The army’s clean-up efforts are focused on eliminating chemicals used in the pyrotechnic manufacturing process like perchlorate, exposure to which may disrupt thyroid function in humans. Efforts also included identifying and removing possible munitions and explosives of concern buried on the property, as well as the treatment of groundwater.
During the meeting, community members heard updates on what is being done to treat the 17 identified sites on the property, including writing and submitting the proper paperwork for the site’s annual remedial action operations reports.
During the meeting, RAB members were told that since November 2022 over 4,000 cubic yards of soil have been excavated for the project, with 2,500 cubic yards of the soil sifted and transported for offsite disposal.
The project simultaneously searches for munitions and explosives of concern (MECs) within the soil to dispose of properly, as well as tests the soil for high levels of contaminants which would deem it improper to be replaced on site.
RAB board members explained that the Army used to get rid of its old signal flares and fusing components from the base by burying them underground, all of which must be removed throughout the clean-up process.
So far an estimated 41,000 of non-munitions related debris and 18,700 pounds of munitions debris have been inspected and taken off of the site for disposal.
Additionally, since August of last year, the project has begun to extract and treat groundwater from the plant at an offsite location, before replacing the water back on site.
In December 2022, the site reported that around 279,000 gallons of groundwater from the base has been extracted to an offsite plant for treatment, which averages to 1,900 gallons per day.
Reports from the five wells being monitored to determine if the groundwater treatment process is effective have shown a decrease in perchlorate contaminants since November 2022. Three of the five testing sites show since November that levels of perchlorate is below the needed protective concentration levels (PCL) for safe human usage. The two testing wells that are not yet below the PCL have also shown a decrease in the amount of contaminants found through testing since the project began.
During the meeting, the board also addressed concerns raised at a previous meeting regarding the existence of certain metals in the groundwater surrounding the plant that was presented to the board by George Rice.
RAB members were told about how early water testing methods allowed for turbidity in the groundwater, which can greatly affect the amount of metals read from a certain testing sample. Additionally, new analytical methods and the existence of naturally occurring minerals in the area make the question more complicated.
A number of the sites currently under the project have been selected for metals analysis as part of its remedy design. However, the report found that no high levels of metals, including arsenic, were found to be a concern at a majority of the sites based on recent samples.
Sites three and 16 were identified in the initial process as needed to be monitored for metal contamination, with levels of arsenic on site three still reading above maximum contaminant level (MCL) as of August 2020.
However, for site 16, sampling done in June 2022 showed that the levels of metals in the groundwater have reduced to below the amount prescribed by the remedial action work plan (RAWP). The board added that the site would continue to be monitored for metal contaminants after the current chlorinated solvent plume that is being used now, and can affect the geochemistry of the groundwater.
Board members emphasized that all sites, even those not identified as a risk, will continue to be monitored regularly for metal and other contaminations.
The board discussed potentially meeting again on June 22, though no exact date has yet been set for the meeting.