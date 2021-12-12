Marshall police officer Adrian Harrison stands outside the Human Resources office of Manager Christol Hall making small talk with HR Coordinator Heather Wallace.
It is Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Harrison is there because the Marshall Police Department was asked to escort Hall and a terminated employee to the Main Street office on Washington Street.
Inside Hall’s office, Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez is being fired. Outside, Harrison and Wallace chat quietly while they wait and other city employees wander by the office.
“I don’t know why I was called here and not to meet them on Main Street if nothing was happening here,” Harrison eventually asks.
New details regarding the Nov. 30 firing of Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez have been released, showing Ramirez’s and other city employees’ moods and movements at City Hall in the immediate aftermath of her termination.
The information comes from body camera footage taken by Harrison and received by the News Messenger through a Freedom of Information request.
Wendy Herigon, the Marshall Police Department’s records clerk, said that an officer was initially called to City Hall on Nov. 30 when Hall placed a call directly to Herigon’s office requesting that an officer come to City Hall. Herigon described Hall’s demeanor as calm and not frantic or in need of immediate assistance.
MPD Lt. Len Ames confirmed that the call was placed before the termination was carried out and that this is a fairly common practice with city officials who are carrying out terminations.
“We do respond to the city, and to businesses, for a request to have an officer present during a termination,” Ames said, “It’s also especially true if it is a sudden termination, or if that employee is one with a significant amount of power, like if they have keys that would need to be surrendered.”
No incident report was filed regarding the Nov. 30 incident, with the call for service records indicating it as handled by officers.
The call was coded as a “disorderly person,” but Ames explained that with a call for officers to be present during a termination, the department does not have a code for that particular situation. Due to this, they file the calls under disorderly person.
“It’s more like we are there to prevent a person from becoming disorderly during a termination,” Ames said.
City Manager Mark Rohr said Ramirez was fired for an inability to accept responsibility and not accepting feedback in connection with a Wonderland of Lights staffing issue.
In previously detailing the circumstances around Ramirez’s firing, Rohr stated on Dec. 7 that “Her (Ramirez’s) behavior in dealing with these circumstances necessitated HR calling a police officer to deal with her combative response.”
Ramirez is currently appealing her termination.
What the Videos Show
Harrison’s body camera footage begins as he arrives at City Hall. A second video shows Harrison arriving at the Main Street office with Hall.
There is no sound for the first minute or so after the camera was turned on in both videos. Herigon clarified that the body camera footage does not have sound for the first minute or so after it is turned on, explaining a delay in audio on both videos from the incident.
The footage does not show Officer Harrison interacting with Ramirez at any time, and Harrison is not a witness to Ramirez’s firing. No loud noises or shouting can be heard on the video, with all people involved including Ramirez, Hall, Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson and Officer Harrison appear calm throughout the videos.
Rohr is not seen on either video.
In the first video, Harrison walks into the office of the Human Resources Department at Marshall City Hall and stands outside Hall’s office.
Hall then exits her office, leaving the door open slightly to reveal former Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez sitting in a chair, facing away from the officer. Hall speaks to Officer Harrison, explaining that the Marshall Police Department was called there to escort her and a terminated employee to the Main Street office on Washington Street.
Hall then goes back into her office, shutting the door behind her.
Harrison then speaks to a fellow officer, who asks if someone is being fired inside of the office, Harrison confirms that one of the employees in the room is being terminated, and that they were requested to follow the HR manager over to the office on Washington Street with the employee to gather her belongings.
The officers then make small talk with Wallace for a period of time, before the other officer is called away to assist in a deceased person case, leaving Harrison to escort Hall alone.
Harrison speaks to Wallace again, asking “I don’t know why we were called this early. Why we were called to just — ” before another city employee walks into the office, interrupting the two.
Wallace and the employee discuss personnel matters between themselves, before the employee asks “Is she in there now?” and Wallace replies that she is. The employee then leaves, with the door shutting behind her.
Wallace and Harrison discuss volunteering for Wonderland of Lights. In the background, Ramirez is seen leaving Hall’s office. She exits the HR department, before quickly turning around to speak to someone out of view of the camera, saying only “Yes, please.”
Ramirez is then seen exiting the HR department again, followed by Garnett Johnson. Johnson stops and speaks briefly to Wallace, who compliments her dress. Johnson then also exits the HR department.
Hall is seen on the video using the copy machine, then exiting the HR department with Harrison following her to the door.
Harrison once again speaks to Wallace, stating “I don’t know why I was called here and not to meet them on Main Street if nothing was happening here.”
Hall then tells Harrison from the hallway, “I’ll meet you there, she is already gone.” Harrison agrees to follow her there.
In the second video, Harrison and Hall then drive to the Main Street Office on Washington Street, walking inside together. Hall pauses to speak to a city employee on the sidewalk, before walking in and speaking to the front desk worker.
She then asks the employee if the office is Ramirez’s, which he confirms. She enters the office briefly before coming back out to speak to Officer Harrison.
“Uhm, I don’t know. If she comes I will call back and let you know, but I don’t know if she is coming back,” Hall says.
Harrison then exits the Main Street office and gets back into his vehicle, leaving the area.