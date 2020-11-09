JEFFERSON — Marion County Sheriff's Office officials believe the body found by a fisherman Monday afternoon at Lake O' the Pines might be the man reported missing in the area just days ago.
Marion County Sheriff David Capps said Monday officials believe the body that has been sent to Dallas for autopsy might be Benjamin H. Cowley, 30, of St. Matthew, Kentucky, but no positive identification has yet been confirmed.
A fisherman near Lake O' the Pines' Johnson Creek area reported finding a body about 4 p.m. on Monday, Capps said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officers are also involved in the investigation.
Cause of death was not immediately known on Monday.
Cowley had first been reported missing on Nov. 3 and had been spotted camping in the Johnson Creek area on Nov. 4.
