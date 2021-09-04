A body, believed to be that of missing Harrison County woman, Jessica Adair, has been recovered from a pond, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday.
“Harrison County Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to an address regarding a body located in a body of water; believed to be Jessica Adair,” HCSO public information officer, Lt. Jay Webb, indicated.
Webb noted that the body was recovered around noon, Saturday, from the pond, near the residence where Adair was reported missing on Harris Road Monday night. Webb said the body will be sent for an autopsy, ordered by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Nancy George, to further assist with this investigation.
Adair, 46, was reported missing from her residence in the Gill community, Monday, Aug. 30. Her son reported her missing from her residence on Harris Road on Monday at approximately 7:30 p.m.
A $3,000 reward was offered Friday for information leading to Adair’s location.
After extensive search on foot, ATV's, drones, and requesting assistance statewide, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher offered his condolences to the Adair family, Saturday, upon the discovery of what is believed to be her body.
"This is a tragic situation for the family, friends and for everyone involved in the search efforts to locate Ms. Adair,” Sheriff Fletcher stated. “This office exhausted every resource in locating Ms. Adair, but rest assured this investigation will continue until the final report of the autopsy.
“The sheriff’s department and all who searched for her extend heartfelt condolences to her family, and friends,” the sheriff said.