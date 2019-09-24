JEFFERSON — Jefferson residents and guests to the bayou town will keep one of their local treasures with the grand opening of Bohn’s Gift Shoppe on Saturday.
The store, which is not new to Jefferson but now has new owners and a new name, offers up a local favorite — Blackburn Syrup — made right in Jefferson.
“I’ve lived in Jefferson for about five years and ran into the previous owner of the store, and she said she was retiring so the store was for sale,” new owner Bohn Butler, who runs the store with partner Mario Salazar, said on Monday.
Butler said he frequently shopped at the store and couldn’t imagine it no longer being open for Jefferson shoppers.
“We closed on the property about two weeks ago and had a soft opening,” Butler, an East Texas Baptist University graduate, said. “We have our grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.”
The store is an official Blackburn Syrup outlet, and Butler said they sell other gifts as well.
The chamber will host a ribbon cutting for the store’s grand opening Saturday morning and then Butler said shoppers will be treated to samples of their signature products.
“We will have biscuits with samples of our Blackburn jellies, jams and syrups,” Butler said. “Blackburn Syrup is made right here in Jefferson and it’s been in business since 1927.”
Thomas Jefferson “T.J.” Blackburn’s famous sugarcane syrup began in 1927 with a piece of paper titled “Receipt for making huney,” a tool shed and a $5 wash pot in Cass County.
Now 92 years later, the Jefferson-based company has expanded into a multi-million dollar operation that also makes jams, preserves and jellies, which are delivered, sold in and used by restaurants and grocery stores in all 50 states.
Blackburn Syrup is also served in popular chain restaurants such as Denny’s and Waffle House.
The grand opening is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the store, which is located at 108 East Lafayette St. in downtown Jefferson.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store will be closed most Sundays unless an event is happening in downtown Jefferson, Butler said.
To learn more about Bohn’s Gift Shoppe, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bohnsgiftshoppe/.